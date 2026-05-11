Tildrakizumab Market Research Report 2026: $3+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tildrakizumab Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tildrakizumab market has seen substantial growth, projected to expand from $1.76 billion in 2025 to $1.96 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.7%.By 2030, the market is expected to reach $3.02 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 11.4%.

The Tildrakizumab Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering valuable insights into the rapidly growing tildrakizumab market. This comprehensive report highlights key trends that will influence the market over the next decade, offering a robust analysis that can guide strategic decision-making.



The primary drivers of this growth include the increasing prevalence of plaque psoriasis, clinical validation of biologic efficacy, the proliferation of specialty dermatology clinics, rising acceptance of injectable biologics, and improved reimbursement frameworks. Factors fueling this growth encompass a higher demand for personalized autoimmune therapies, augmented biologic indications, focus on long-term disease management, home-based biologic administration adoption, and rising investments in immunology research.

Autoimmune diseases are on the rise due to environmental factors such as pollution, elevating the demand for treatments like tildrakizumab, which targets the IL-23 pathway. Data from Public Health Scotland highlighted a rise in newly diagnosed MS patients, underlining the market's growth potential. Enhanced healthcare facilities are pivotal in supporting market expansion by improving patient access to advanced treatments and ensuring better healthcare provider awareness, as seen in the increase of hospitals reported by the American Hospital Association.

Innovative formulations are key focus areas for market leaders like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., which gained approval from the Chinese NMPA for its tildrakizumab injection in treating plaque psoriasis. These advancements target IL-23, thereby reducing inflammation and symptom severity. The market is dominated by players such as Almirall S.A., Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, and Bristol Myers Squibb, among others.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The countries covered in this market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, and more, each contributing to the broader regional dynamics in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Indication: Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Other Indications

Dosage Form: Injectable, Oral

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare

Subsegments:

Plaque Psoriasis: Moderate, Severe, Treatment-Resistant

Psoriatic Arthritis: Peripheral, Axial, Enthesitis-related

Other Indications: Inflammatory Skin Disorders, Off-Label Autoimmune Conditions, Emerging Therapeutic Applications

Companies Featured

Almirall S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Bristol Myers Squibb

Roche

Merck & Co

Janssen Biotech (Johnson & Johnson)

Amgen

GSK

AbbVie

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Innovent Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim

LEO Pharma

Kyowa Kirin

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Biocon Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8wxoh

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