Skysona (Bluebird bio) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skysona Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Skysona market research report provides valuable insights, including global market size, regional distributions, competitive analysis, and future market opportunities. The report offers a comprehensive view of Skysona's industry scenario, focusing on key indicators that drive market dynamics.

The Skysona market is experiencing formidable growth due to numerous factors. During the historic period, the expansion was fueled by advancements in gene-editing technologies, an uptick in rare disease diagnosis rates, and the extension of orphan drug development programs. This trend is reinforced by the early successes of stem cell-based therapies, offering limited treatment options for conditions like cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Looking ahead, the forecast period's growth is attributed to the increasing approvals of gene therapies and rising investment in rare disease pipelines. The market capitalizes on the growing adoption of personalized medicine and the expansion of advanced therapy manufacturing capacities. Enhanced regulatory support and increasing long-term outcome monitoring frameworks are also pivotal. Key trends include the growing application of gene therapy for rare diseases, the incorporation of autologous stem cell modification, and a heightened focus on pediatric genetic disorders.

The prevalence of rare diseases is escalating due to improved diagnostic techniques and advancements in genetic testing, driving the growth of the Skysona market. Skysona, as a gene therapy, offers a targeted approach to address genetic mutations. For instance, cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) incidences reveal that 1 in 17,000 newborns are affected, with significant risks for young boys, thereby boosting market demand.

Companies like Bluebird Bio Inc. are making significant strides in technological advancements, notably regulatory-driven safety label optimization. In August 2025, Bluebird Bio updated the labeling for SKYSONA to include a boxed warning for hematologic malignancy risk and refined patient eligibility criteria. This strategic shift aims to enhance patient safety while aligning with regulatory feedback.

In September 2023, Bluebird Bio expanded its agreement with Lonza Group AG to bolster gene therapy production capabilities. This partnership aims to ensure scalable, high-quality manufacturing processes for therapies such as Zynteglo and Skysona, addressing the rising demand for treatments targeting rare diseases, including thalassemia and CALD.

Regional analysis indicates that North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth in the forecast period. Tariffs are influencing production costs in regions like North America and Europe by increasing the fees associated with imported gene therapy components. This scenario encourages domestic manufacturing and investment in localized advanced therapy infrastructure.

Skysona serves as a pivotal treatment for CALD, leveraging gene therapy to slow disease progression. The market comprises various stakeholders, including academic institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and patient advocacy groups, distributed through hospitals and specialty clinics. The domain includes sales of patient-specific infusion bags, accounting for services provided by manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Skysona Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Skysona Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Skysona Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Skysona Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Gene Therapy for Rare Diseases

4.2.2 Growing Use of Autologous Stem Cell Modification

4.2.3 Expansion of One-Time Curative Treatment Models

4.2.4 Rising Focus on Pediatric Genetic Disorders

4.2.5 Enhanced Regulatory Support for Advanced Therapies



5. Skysona Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Specialty Neurology Centers

5.3 Academic Medical Centers

5.4 Gene Therapy Treatment Centers

5.5 Pediatric Specialty Clinics



6. Skysona Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Skysona Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Skysona PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Skysona Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Skysona Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Skysona Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Skysona Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Skysona Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Skysona Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Early-Stage Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), Active Inflammatory CALD, Progressive CALD, Childhood-Onset CALD

9.2. Global Skysona Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Autologous CD34+ Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene Therapy, Ex Vivo Lentiviral Vector-Modified Cell Therapy, Single-Administration Gene Therapy

9.3. Global Skysona Market, Segmentation by Patient Demographics, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients

9.4. Global Skysona Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Online Pharmacies

9.5. Global Skysona Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Patient Advocacy Groups

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu9bko

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