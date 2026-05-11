Mitratech Heads to CLOC 2026 to Showcase the Future of Legal Operations with New Agentic AI

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech Legal will be exhibiting at the annual CLOC Global Institute (CGI) conference in Chicago this week, unveiling new advancements to its agentic AI platform. Mitratech will also join an AI governance panel and close the week with a private evening event for legal operations leaders.

As legal departments accelerate from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, Mitratech is delivering the next must-have step. Governed agentic systems that don’t just assist, but proactively orchestrate legal work within auditable, compliance-first frameworks. CLOC 2026 is where that vision goes live.

Mitratech’s presence at CLOC centers on a clear strategic realization: the legal teams that win with AI will be those who have clear, measurable goals and govern best. Mitratech’s agentic AI roadmap, anchored by the expansion of contextual intelligence through Mitratech ARIES™ , is built to give legal operations leaders the confidence to scale automation without sacrificing accountability.

“Legal teams don't want another AI tool to evaluate; they want AI that already understands their matters, their spend, and their workflows,” said Justin Silverman, COO, Mitratech Legal. “That's what ARIES™ delivers: innovation embedded directly in the system of record customers already trust, automating the work and surfacing the insights that matter, without compromising on quality, security, or governance.”

At CLOC, Mitratech will showcase ARIES™, its AI ecosystem embedded across its legal platform. ARIES™ operates through insights and actions: ambient AI that surfaces relevant context without requiring manual search, and on-demand AI that executes specific tasks and returns a clear output. Live demonstrations will include features for legal operations, the practice of law, and legal spend management:

Legal Operations: AI extracts structured data from legal documents to open and populate matters, automatically builds docket timelines from scheduling orders, and guides paralegals through a closure process that resolves open tasks, captures disposition data, and enforces matter closure rules, without toggling between screens.

AI extracts structured data from legal documents to open and populate matters, automatically builds docket timelines from scheduling orders, and guides paralegals through a closure process that resolves open tasks, captures disposition data, and enforces matter closure rules, without toggling between screens. Practice of Law: Relevant case history, related matter activity, and document summaries surface directly in the attorney's workflow, surfacing actionable context that used to require manual search.

Relevant case history, related matter activity, and document summaries surface directly in the attorney's workflow, surfacing actionable context that used to require manual search. Legal Spend & Matter Management: AI flags non-compliant invoice line items before approval, tracks spend against budget in real time within the matter view, and answers natural-language questions about outside counsel performance, giving legal operations leaders the visibility to make vendor decisions on data, not instinct.



Attendees can engage with Mitratech throughout the event:

Visit Booth #206: Explore the agentic AI roadmap and experience live demonstrations

Explore the agentic AI roadmap and experience live demonstrations Attend the Session: “From Policy to Practice: A Peer-Led Discussion on Operationalizing AI Governance at Scale.”

“From Policy to Practice: A Peer-Led Discussion on Operationalizing AI Governance at Scale.” Connect with Experts: Personalized consultations on evolving legal tech stacks for 2026 and beyond



About Mitratech Legal

Mitratech Legal is a technology provider for the modern enterprise, delivering automation and industry-leading solutions required to transform legal departments into high-velocity, AI-powered systems of action. By anchoring agentic technology alongside deep subject matter expertise, Mitratech enables both corporate legal teams and law firms to achieve higher productivity, cost savings, and scale. Learn more at Mitratech.com .