Revenue Rascals Expands With The Local Guild, Helping Small Businesses Compete in the AI Era

Park City, UT, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After helping grow more than 1,000 businesses through sales consulting, leadership development, and revenue strategy, Fractional CRO and Revenue Rascals podcast host Michelle Terpstra is launching The Local Guild, a modern growth community built to help small business owners use practical AI, smarter sales systems, and proven customer growth strategies to compete in a rapidly changing economy.

The Revenue Rascals Podcast

The launch begins on May 11 with the free 7-Day Sales Jumpstart, a hands-on sales activation designed to help small business owners quickly generate momentum using simple AI-powered workflows and practical execution strategies. The full Local Growth Engine officially releases on June 1 for founding members.

Designed for boutiques, gyms, med spas, restaurants, home service companies, and other founder-led businesses, The Local Guild combines practical AI workflows, customer growth strategies, live coaching, and implementation-focused support to help small businesses modernize how they grow.

“The small businesses building our communities are being told to market like billion-dollar brands while still trying to run payroll, manage staff, answer customers, and keep the lights on,” said Michelle Terpstra, founder of The Local Guild and host of Revenue Rascals. “Most owners do not need more complexity. They need practical systems that help them move faster, generate customers, and stay competitive as AI changes business.”

While building the free 7-Day Sales Jumpstart, Terpstra realized many of the systems she naturally used to help businesses grow had quietly become powered by accessible AI workflows designed to simplify strategy and execution for non-technical business owners.

The free 7-Day Sales Jumpstart was created to help small business owners quickly generate momentum using simple AI-powered sales and marketing tactics that are easy to implement without needing a technical background.

The Local Growth Engine, launching June 1, will include four implementation tracks, 11 proven growth plays, weekly live coaching, and ongoing support directly from Terpstra.

The community launches with special founding member pricing for the first 100 businesses, including additional bonuses for the first 50 members who join.

Revenue Rascals, Terpstra’s rapidly growing business and leadership podcast, features conversations focused on revenue growth, modern sales strategy, leadership, customer acquisition, and execution for founders and operators.

“Better businesses build better communities,” said Terpstra. “That is really what this is about.”

Small business owners can learn more about The Local Guild and start the free 7-Day Sales Jumpstart by visiting the community page here.

About Revenue Rascals

Revenue Rascals is a modern business growth platform founded by Fractional CRO Michelle Terpstra focused on helping founders, operators, and small business owners grow revenue in a rapidly changing economy. Through its podcast, educational resources, live coaching, and community-driven programs, Revenue Rascals delivers practical strategies around sales, leadership, customer growth, AI adoption, and execution. Known for its direct, no-fluff approach, Revenue Rascals helps businesses modernize how they attract customers, build systems, and compete in the AI era without losing the human side of business.

Press Inquiries

Michelle Terpstra

hello [at] michelleterpstra.com

Revenue Rascals

https://revenuerascals.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=xeXf5zQVZXg