110 Years. 110 Stories. 110 Reasons to Raise Awareness for GBS

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is GBS|CIDP Awareness Month and this year marks 110 years since the discovery of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), which was first identified and named in 1916 by French neurologists Georges Guillain, Jean Alexandre Barré, and André Strohl. Distinguished as a unique condition, this landmark identification occurred 110 years ago, marking over a century of research into the disorder. Yet even today, with so many international GBS patient registries and research efforts, there are still thousands who face the devastating challenges of this condition every year. 110 years later, and there is still so much to learn.

To raise awareness of GBS and CIDP, GBS|CIDP Foundation International is kicking off the GBS: 110 Years, 110 Stories campaign, which will feature 110 stories, presented in short videos, from all corners of the world. These inspirational stories serve as a reminder that there is still much work to do and reasons to bring much-needed awareness to this condition. Starting today, the campaign invites people who have been impacted by GBS to share their stories through a new website, www.thegbs110.com, and learn more about the movement.

One of the stories collected thus far is from GBS Patient, Shane Sumlin, where he explains his journey to diagnosis, “Fourteen years ago, my life drastically changed when I was completely paralyzed overnight from the neck down. I was diagnosed with a neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome or GBS.” He also shared that although GBS is rare, there are many others that have walked a similar path. “You are not alone. There is an entire community out there to support you.” Raising awareness can help connect patients together to build a more robust support network.

To reach a wider audience, GBS|CIDP Foundation International has partnered with Annexon Biosciences on the GBS 110 campaign that will continue throughout 2026. The goal of this collaboration is to gather and promote 110 stories of GBS patients to highlight the critical need for advancements in care.

“Annexon is proud to partner with GBS|CIDP Foundation International to bring forward the untold stories of people impacted by GBS. This community is so inspiring in its resilience and strength, despite many GBS survivors continuing to suffer long-term, life-altering impact of the disease,” said Peter Collins, vice president, global GBS program team leader, Annexon Biosciences. “As these powerful stories show, GBS can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time. The urgency to improve care for these patients is real and this partnership aims to put 110 faces to that reality.”

GBS is a very rare autoimmune disorder that affects the body’s peripheral nerves located outside the brain and spinal cord. GBS affects both genders, all ages, and all ethnic groups. Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP,) is characterized by progressive weakness and sensory loss in the patient’s arms and legs. CIDP usually develops over a course of 6-to-10 weeks and occurs on both sides of the body and can lead to wheelchair confinement if left untreated.

According to GBS|CIDP Foundation International’s Executive Director Lisa Butler, “Both conditions and its variants are extremely rare. GBS affects 2 people in every 100,000 each year. The prevalence of CIDP is estimated to be as many as 9 in 100,000 individuals.” This May, join us in recognizing this milestone 110-year anniversary during GBS|CIDP Awareness Month by listening to the stories here and sharing them to help raise much-needed awareness for GBS and CIDP.

About GBS|CIDP Foundation

GBS|CIDP Foundation International is the preeminent global nonprofit supporting individuals and their families affected by GBS, CIDP, and related syndromes through a commitment to support, education, research and advocacy. The Foundation has more than 40,000 members throughout 47 countries and has a 19-member Global Medical Advisory Board comprised of the world’s leading physicians in peripheral neuropathy research and patient care. GBS|CIDP Foundation International has been closely aligned with the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center since its inception, is a member of the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD,) and maintains a four-star rating on Charity Navigator.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies for nearly 10 million people worldwide living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases. Our founding scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of a potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss of function in a host of diseases. Our targeted therapies are designed to stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation at its source to provide meaningful functional benefit and alter the course of disease. Annexon’s mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to millions of patients to help them live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Darlene Blevins

Director of Marketing

Ph: 610-667-0131, ext. 30

Email: Darlene.Blevins@GBS-CIDP.org