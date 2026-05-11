4AM Launches in 1,745 Target Stores and Closes $4M+ Seed Round Led by CAVU Consumer Partners

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4AM has closed an oversubscribed seed round of over $4 million led by CAVU Consumer Partners and is launching its hero product, Clean Sheets, in 1,745 Target stores nationwide. The launch caps a year of 4x year-over-year revenue growth, four sold-out production runs, and reaching a number-four ranking in TikTok Shop’s Cleansers category. The raise and the retail expansion mark a significant moment for the digitally-native brand that is reinventing the facial cleansing wipe, one of mass beauty’s largest and most stagnant categories, with a formulation-first rebuild rather than an incremental refresh.

The round was led by CAVU Consumer Partners, the firm behind poppi, Necessaire, Beekeepers Naturals and Vital Proteins, with participation from B4 Capital and Type Capital. The round also attracted strategic capital from a tightly curated group of beauty's most influential operators and tastemakers: Joe Cloyes (Youth to the People), Cassandra Grey (Violet Grey), Brian Bordainick (Starface), dermatologists Dr. Muneeb Shah (Remedy Science; 18M+ followers) and Dr. Joyce Park (Kerativ; 1M+ followers), Maggie Sellers Reum (Hot Smart Rich), and Michelle Hu (Etoile).

Rethinking a Category That Stopped Evolving

Facial wipes are a top-five repurchase category in mass beauty and one of the least evolved. The dominant products on shelf were designed for convenience, not efficacy: they dry out, tug at the skin barrier, and deliver minimal active benefit. Dermatologists have spent years steering patients away from them, not because the format is flawed, but because the formulation never caught up to what the science could support.

“Facial wipes are the product I’ve spent years telling patients to avoid,” said Dr. Muneeb Shah, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Remedy Science with over 18 million followers across platforms. "Clean Sheets offer a better patient experience with less irritation to the skin barrier. The experience doesn’t force a trade-off between science and real life, which is why I invested.”

4AM started with a different manufacturer entirely. Rather than working with a traditional wipe producer, co-founders Sabrina Sade and Jade Beguelin built Clean Sheets with a sheet mask manufacturer. Each credit-card-sized wipe is individually wrapped, super-soaked in a micellar-water base, and infused with serum-level actives including centella asiatica, calendula, vitamin B5, and glycerin. The result is a single step that functions as cleanser, toner, and treatment.

"We didn't benchmark Clean Sheets against other wipes," said Sabrina Sade, co-founder of 4AM. "We looked at the best skincare on the market and asked what it would take to deliver that in a wipe format. That is an entirely different starting point."

The Founders

Beguelin and Sade met as college best friends and built 4AM from the convergence of two careers that had each, in different ways, exposed the same gap in the market.

Beguelin spent her early career as a Wall Street derivatives trader, routinely falling asleep in her makeup after eighteen-hour days, cycling through cleansing options that were either too slow for her schedule or too harsh for her skin. Sade completed her medical degree from Georgetown University and continues to publish dermatology research. In medical school, she was trained to prescribe multi-step routines to patients she knew from her own hospital shifts would never follow them. They built what neither could find on the shelf.

"I am the consumer we built Clean Sheets for," said Beguelin. "Someone juggling a demanding job and a full social life who still expects real skincare to fit into that schedule. Every decision starts with the busy person actually using the product, not with some aspirational routine."

Beguelin has since built a personal TikTok platform of over 150,000 followers documenting the brand's journey in real time. Sade brings a clinical credibility to the brand and formulations, with her medical degree and an Instagram audience of over 80,000 where she shares dermatology education and behind the scenes of product development. The founders are themselves a core distribution channel.

“Sabrina and Jade are not building for who they wish their customer was. They are building for who she actually is, and that discipline separates the brands that can continue to grow organically and be built to last," said Maggie Sellers Reum, founder of Hot Smart Rich and 4AM investor. "The female consumer that Hot Smart Rich is built for does not accept the trade-off between a full life and effective skincare."

The CAVU Thesis

CAVU's investment history has a pattern worth noting. The firm backed poppi before functional soda became a mainstream category conversation. It backed Necessaire before body care premiumization became an industry trend. The 4AM bet follows the same logic: a category the incumbents have stopped innovating in, a formulation that competes with premium alternatives in a format that actually fits into consumers’ lives, and a brand with demonstrated consumer pull.

Charlotte Pitt, who joins 4AM from CAVU Consumer Partners to lead finance and operations, said, “4AM has built a differentiated brand in skincare with strong momentum and a clear vision for the future. This next chapter is about building on that foundation and continuing to scale with intention, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Availability and Use of Proceeds

Clean Sheets is available in 1,745 Target stores nationwide as of May 10, 2026, alongside existing retail partners Revolve, Bloomingdale's, and C.O. Bigelow. The new capital will fund retail launch acceleration, operational scaling, and senior hires in operations and retail. 4AM's broader product line includes the Rise Serum, Rest Serum, and Overtime Undereye Masks.

About 4AM

Founded by college best friends Jade Beguelin and Sabrina Sade — a former Wall Street derivatives trader and a Georgetown-trained MD, 4AM is reinventing one of mass beauty's most stagnant categories: the facial wipe. Built on the belief that real skincare should fit into a real life, 4AM delivers serum-grade formulations engineered for the busiest version of you. Hero product Clean Sheets are credit-card-sized, individually wrapped wipes super-soaked in a micellar base and infused with centella asiatica, calendula, vitamin B5, and glycerin — a single step that functions as cleanser, toner, and treatment. The line also includes Rise Serum, Rest Serum, and Overtime Undereye Masks. Today, 4AM is available in 1,745 Target stores nationwide, alongside Revolve, Bloomingdale's, and C.O. Bigelow.

About CAVU Consumer Partners

CAVU Consumer Partners invests in high-growth, iconic consumer brands with a mission to democratize healthy living for all humans and their families. CAVU was founded in 2015 by brand builder and ABC Shark Tank guest judge Rohan Oza and former hedge fund veteran Brett Thomas. CAVU (Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited) is a pilot term that is used to describe the best possible flying conditions. Using their deep brand-building, operational and financial expertise, CAVU strives to create the best possible conditions for their partners, enabling talented, passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. CAVU has backed leading consumer brands including Poppi, Bai, ONE Brands, Vital Proteins, Once Upon a Farm, Waterloo, Whoop, The Farmer’s Dog, Thrive Market, Beekeeper’s Naturals, Good Culture, and many others. For more information, please visit https://www.cavuconsumer.com/.

Media Contact

Stephanie Kelmar, A-Game PR

stephanie@a-gamepr.com

