Rush Creek Lodge Celebrates 10 Years at Yosemite National Park with a Summer of Surprises and Shared Adventure





(Photo Credit: Kim Carroll)

PHOTOS

34001 Highway 120, Groveland, California 95321

rushcreeklodge.com | @yosemite_rushcreek



GROVELAND, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Creek Lodge & Spa at Yosemite celebrates a decade since its grand opening with 10-weeks of festivities , launching June 1st. Set at the doorstep of Yosemite National Park, the lodge will mark the occasion with a lineup of interactive experiences designed to spark connection, curiosity, and a sense of play.

GUEST SURPRISES

The celebration draws inspiration from emerging travel trends, including mystery-driven moments and rest-focused getaways, both of which align naturally with the breathtaking National Park setting. Throughout the season, arriving guests will be invited to spin a “Wheel of Fortune,” offering a range of commemorative merchandise, adding an element of surprise to each stay. The element of surprise continues over the 10-week period as 10 parties will be greeted upon check-in with the news that a night of their stay is complimentary!

SLEEPCATION PAMPERING PACKAGE

The lodge is also introducing a Sleepcation Pampering Package add-on that includes two luxurious Rush Creek Spa Robes, a Vital Body Sleep Kit, and hotel slippers, building on the existing Wellness Journeys program at the Rush Creek Spa . Designed to encourage deeper rest in the peaceful mountain setting, the package includes a curated selection of calming elements, creating a wind-down ritual in keeping with the growing interest in sleep-focused travel.

SPIRIT OF ADVENTURE POPUPS

Programming continues with “Spirit of Adventure” pop-up bars appearing across the property, featuring Cutty Sark cocktails-for-a-cause and gear loaners designed to encourage exploration.

SURPRISE GIFT FOR 10-YEAR-OLDS

Younger visitors celebrating their 10th birthday will be treated to a complimentary glass-blowing session, giving them a memorable and hands-on way to mark the occasion of their first double-digit birthday.

PROPERTY DISPLAYS

Guests will encounter a series of installations designed to reflect on the lodge’s evolution. A short-form video will be available for viewing and social sharing, while a curated ten-stop property tour will guide visitors through behind-the-scenes stories via QR codes, including before-and-after moments and insights from the designers, architects, and artists who shaped the space. A dedicated photo wall will highlight guest memories over the years, including those of young visitors celebrating milestone birthdays during the anniversary period.

LABOR DAY POOL PARTY

The celebration will build toward a grand poolside gathering over Labor Day Weekend, closing out the lodge’s 10th summer season with a lively afternoon of barbecue, signature drinks, desserts, live entertainment, games, prizes, and family-friendly activities, including snow cone stations and crafts.

Over the past decade, Rush Creek Lodge has grown into a destination known for its thoughtful approach to hospitality and connection to nature. Highlights include the opening of its award-winning Rush Creek Spa , achieving certification as a B Corporation, and earning recognition such as the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award and the Visit California Poppy Award for Destination Stewardship & Sustainable Travel . Most notably, the lodge has built lasting relationships with guests ranging from seasoned adventurers to families and nature enthusiasts, creating a community that continues to return year after year.

ABOUT RUSH CREEK LODGE

Rush Creek Lodge & Spa , a fresh take on the Yosemite experience, opened at the doorstep of Yosemite National Park in June 2016 and is a Condé Nast Traveler award-winning ‘destination within a destination’. The contemporary mountain lodge features stunning architecture and design and offers Yosemite explorers 143 rooms, suites and hillside villas, as well as extensive amenities, including a dining destination to enjoy California lodge cuisine, a grand tavern, an extensively outfitted general store for park provisions, daily activities with no hidden resort fees, a professionally guided recreation program, and the award-winning Rush Creek Spa .

Rush Creek Lodge continues the social and environmental missions set forth by its sister property, the Evergreen Lodge. Rush Creek is a Certified B Corporation that fully self-funds an on-site Youth Employment Program alongside a host of extensive environmental initiatives . In 2024, Rush Creek earned the prestigious Poppy Award for ‘Destination Stewardship & Sustainable Travel’ from Visit California.

MEDIA CONTACT

af&co. | Lianna Wehrung

lianna@afandco.com

(619) 602-6762

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac7a277e-27fc-4a0b-bd82-32da8f3488d4