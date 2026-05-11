inCruises Reports Record Wave Season with Over 50,000 Passengers Booked

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises is reporting the most successful Wave Season in its history, surpassing 50,000 passengers booked and 20,000+ cruise bookings across more than 560 unique itineraries on 12 different cruise lines in the first months of 2026.

This milestone reflects the continued expansion of inCruises' diverse and fast-growing international Member base, which generated bookings from 98 countries during this period. Especially strong performance was seen across Central Asia, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets.

“This level of performance reflects the growing strength of our global Membership model and the increasing engagement and empowerment of our Members," said Anthony Varvaro, CFO & COO of inGroup International. "We are seeing meaningful volume growth across multiple regions, with strong forward booking behavior in both established and emerging markets.”

Over the past several years, inCruises has been consistently recognized by known cruise brands like MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises as a top-producing agency, earning multiple industry awards that reflect its strength, reliability, and growing impact.

“We are seeing a strong alignment between what our Members want and what our cruise line partners are delivering,” said Tatiana Wegzym, Commercial Partnerships Manager at inCruises. “By delivering the right mix of itineraries, regions, and price points, we’re helping more Members access cruising while delivering significant, high-quality, increasing demand to our partners.”

At the tail end of this record-setting Wave Season, inCruises introduced several program upgrades under Membership 3.X, designed to increase Member engagement, expand flexibility, and increase access.

About inCruises and inGroup International

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has booked more than 700,000 guests and provides access to nearly 200,000 cruise, hotel, and resort options worldwide.

Through its award-winning global platform, available in 17 languages, Members benefit from multiple ways to reduce travel costs while accessing exceptional value across a wide range of experiences.

This growing global community—and the consistent value it delivers—continues to drive the strong demand reflected in the company’s record-setting Wave Season performance.

inCruises is making a meaningful difference in its Members’ lives by helping them travel more often and more affordably, while also providing a compelling opportunity for its expanding global Partner community.

As part of its broader mission to enrich lives, the company is committed to being a positive global corporate citizen, actively supporting Mercy Ships and other humanitarian initiatives.