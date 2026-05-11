Lone Wolf Technologies Announces Three Senior Executive Appointments

DALLAS, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the leader in residential real estate software, today announced three senior executive appointments. Alan Matuszak joins the company as Chief Technology Officer. Stricker joined Lone Wolf as Chief Customer Officer in April. Aaron Kardell, who joined Lone Wolf in 2021 through the company's acquisition of HomeSpotter, has been promoted to Chief Innovation Officer.

The appointments follow the February 2026 arrival of Chief Executive Officer Matt Fischer and complete the senior leadership team that will guide the company's product, customer, and platform strategy through 2026 and beyond.

“Each of these leaders brings something specific that Lone Wolf needs right now,” said Matt Fischer, chief executive officer of Lone Wolf Technologies. “Alan has built software that financial and real estate institutions depend on, J.R. has spent his career earning the kind of customer trust we want to be known for, and Aaron has been shaping the most ambitious parts of our product roadmap since the day he joined.”

ALAN MATUSZAK, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Matuszak brings more than 25 years of engineering and technology leadership to Lone Wolf and joins from Rectangle Health, where he served as chief technology officer. His real estate technology background includes nearly a decade as CTO of eLynx Ltd., a SaaS platform serving seven of the top 10 U.S. mortgage lenders, and earlier work designing AIM for Windows, a real estate settlement software package used by more than 5,000 title insurance agencies. He has also served on the American Land Title Association's Technology Committee.

“Lone Wolf is building something the industry has been waiting on,” Matuszak said. “I'm joining at a moment when the technical work ahead will define what brokerages, agents, and partners can do for the next decade.”

J.R. STRICKER, CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER

Stricker brings nearly 30 years of customer experience leadership to Lone Wolf. He served most recently as founder and CEO of Phoenix CX Consulting Services and previously as Senior Vice President of Product Support at Genesys, where he led the global support organization. Earlier, he spent more than seven years at Bullhorn in progressively senior customer leadership roles, where the customer success organization was recognized as a best-in-class contact center by Customer Contact Week.

“Owning the end-to-end customer journey for the company that powers more than 1.5 million real estate professionals is exactly the kind of challenge I have built my career toward,” Stricker said. “My focus is making sure the brokerages, agents, and teams who depend on Lone Wolf can depend on the customer experience just as much.”

AARON KARDELL, CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER

Kardell joined Lone Wolf in 2021 through the company's acquisition of HomeSpotter, the consumer-facing real estate technology business he founded. As Chief Innovation Officer, he leads Lone Wolf's innovation strategy, including artificial intelligence development, product partnerships, and the long-range platform roadmap.

“The data foundation Lone Wolf has built makes a category of new products possible,” Kardell said. “My job is to make sure we are building the ones that actually matter to the people using them.”

The leadership additions arrive as Lone Wolf prepares to advance its Foundation platform strategy and bring new artificial intelligence capabilities to market in 2026.

ABOUT LONE WOLF TECHNOLOGIES

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, from lead to closing. Lone Wolf's solutions empower brokers, agents, and MLSs/associations to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and increase profitability. Lone Wolf is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

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