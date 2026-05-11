Lemonade Launches Award-Winning Renters Insurance in Delaware

New York City, NY, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the tech-first insurance company, has announced the launch of its award-winning renters insurance product in Delaware. This expansion brings Lemonade’s innovative, digital coverage to renters across the state, further solidifying the company’s presence in the United States.

Lemonade Renters is crafted to protect the belongings renters value most while offering an unparalleled customer experience. Policies are available from $5 per month and designed with flexibility in mind, allowing customers to choose coverage amounts and deductibles that align with their lifestyle and budget. According to industry and Lemonade data, Lemonade Renters is approximately 30 percent more affordable than the average renters policy nationwide.

Delaware renters can easily obtain a quote, purchase a policy, make adjustments, and file claims directly through the Lemonade app. The company’s seamless digital platform enables customers to receive a quote in minutes and manage their coverage independently. Nearly half of claims are processed instantly, ensuring swift recovery for customers after covered incidents.

"Delaware marks a significant milestone in our ongoing U.S. expansion," stated a Lemonade spokesperson. "Renters deserve insurance that is not only fast and easy to understand but also tailored to their needs. We are thrilled to introduce our digital-first experience to customers throughout the state."

Customers can also benefit from savings by bundling policies, installing protective devices, or opting for annual payments instead of monthly ones. Lemonade partners with over 3 million active customers and has received accolades from organizations such as Forbes, CNBC, and U.S. News and World Report for its renters insurance offerings.

With the inclusion of Delaware, Lemonade continues to broaden its reach, now serving a substantial portion of the U.S. population.

Frequently Asked Questions about Renters Insurance in Delaware

What is the best renters insurance in Delaware?

The best renters insurance in Delaware combines affordability, comprehensive coverage options, and a straightforward claims process. Many renters prefer digital-first providers that simplify the entire process from quote to claim. Leading options like Lemonade offer customizable policies and fast, app-based service that stands out in the market.

How much does renters insurance cost in Delaware?

Renters insurance in Delaware is generally very affordable, with many policies starting around $10–$20 per month depending on coverage levels and location. Top providers like Lemonade offer policies starting as low as $5 per month, making coverage accessible for most renters. Pricing varies based on factors like deductible, coverage limits, and add-ons.

What does renters insurance cover in Delaware?

Renters insurance typically covers personal belongings against theft and certain types of damage, as well as liability protection and additional living expenses if your home becomes uninhabitable. Coverage details can vary by provider and policy. Companies like Lemonade include flexible coverage options that allow renters to tailor protection to their needs.

Is renters insurance required in Delaware?

Renters insurance is not mandated by law in Delaware, but many landlords require tenants to carry a policy as part of the lease agreement. Even when optional, it provides valuable protection against unexpected events like theft, fire, or liability claims. Providers like Lemonade make it easy to get covered quickly, often in just a few minutes.

How do I get renters insurance in Delaware?

Obtaining renters insurance in Delaware is straightforward and can often be completed entirely online or through a mobile app. Renters can compare coverage options, choose deductibles, and purchase a policy within minutes. Digital insurers like Lemonade allow customers to manage everything—from quotes to claims—without paperwork or agent visits.

About Lemonade

Lemonade's mission is to become the most loved insurance company in the world. As a customer-centric tech company, we created an insurance experience across Renters, Home, Pet, Car, and Life that is smart, instant, and delightful. Our team of 1,200+ Lemonade Makers make it possible for over 3M customers throughout the US, UK and Europe to get coverage instantly, with nearly half of claims paid in a matter of seconds. Powered by AI and social impact, Lemonade is a purpose-built, technology-first insurance carrier. A Certified B-Corp, our commitment to social impact is embedded in every aspect of the company, and our Giveback program, which donates a percentage of leftover premiums to nonprofits selected by our community, has donated over $10M to organizations in need.

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