WorldTrips Honored With Top Workplace Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year

CARMEL, Ind., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldTrips , a leading provider of travel insurance globally, located in Carmel, Indiana, and member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies, today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace by the IndyStar for the fourth year in a row.

The prestigious accolade recognizes companies that excel in creating a positive work environment and nurturing a culture of professional development and satisfaction among employees. The award is determined entirely by employee feedback, with no judges, voting or sponsored options involved.

Traci Troutman, Human Resources Manager of WorldTrips, said:

“We are deeply honored to receive the Top Workplace award for the fourth year running. This recognition is a direct reflection of our team and our commitment to a company culture that supports its growth and wellbeing. We are thankful and proud of each of the professionals on the WorldTrips team who demonstrate their care, commitment, and effort in serving and supporting our customers and partners. This award is a testament to their belief in each other and how we work together. We dedicate this recognition to our team members and thank them for all they do every day.”

The recognition comes as Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 report found that global employee engagement fell to 20% in 2025, its lowest level since 2020.

Year on year, WorldTrips has made significant investments in employee development programs that encourage career advancement and upskilling, alongside wellness initiatives aimed at promoting a healthy work-life balance.

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $71 billion as of December 31, 2025. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com .

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips, located in Carmel, Indiana, is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. WorldTrips' Atlas Travel Series and StudentSecure international travel medical insurance products are underwritten by TMHCC (CI) Insurance SPC Ltd. and Houston Casualty Company. WorldTrips' Atlas Journey trip protection insurance products are underwritten by U.S. Specialty Insurance Company. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit www.worldtrips.com .

In the State of California, operating as WorldTrips Insurance Services. California Non-Resident Producer License Number: 0G39705.