MoneySkills launches an AI quantitative trading bot, ushering in a new era of automated trading in 2026 with greater clarity and efficiency.





LONDON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An AI-driven platform integrates strategy screening, robotic execution, market monitoring, and risk perception processes, providing users with a more accessible automated quantitative trading experience.

As global market interest in automated trading and artificial intelligence technologies continues to intensify, a new industry theme is emerging: whether AI can be applied to trading is no longer the central question; rather, the market's true focus now lies on how users can engage in AI-driven quantitative trading in a manner that is clearer, more structured, and easier to understand.

Against this backdrop, MoneySkills has officially launched its AI quantitative trading robot platform, designed to provide users with a more efficient automated trading experience through streamlined and systematic operational workflows. The platform integrates AI-assisted market analysis, quantitative strategy selection, robotic execution, and trading activity monitoring within a single digital environment, thereby enabling users to access and explore AI trading technologies with a lower barrier to entry.

Unlike traditional automated trading models, MoneySkills eliminates the need for users to construct complex trading systems independently, connect multiple disparate tools, or manually track market fluctuations. Through a unified design, the platform centralizes the processes of strategy selection, bot activation, and trade monitoring, delivering a smoother and more streamlined trading experience for users.

Crafting a Quantitative Trading Experience Centered on "Robot-Assisted Execution"

The MoneySkills AI trading bot is built upon the philosophy that automation should be more accessible, transparent, and intuitive. Through a step-by-step guided process, the platform assists users in navigating the entire operational workflow—from account registration and strategy selection to bot activation and trade monitoring. Even without an extensive technical background, users can effortlessly experience the benefits of AI-driven quantitative trading.

The platform's core functions include:

AI Quantitative Strategy Exploration

Users can browse and review the AI quantitative strategy solutions provided by the platform, allowing them to understand and screen various strategies prior to initiating trades.

Robot-Assisted Execution

Once a strategy has been selected, users can directly launch trading bots within the MoneySkills platform to enable automated execution.

Market and Trading Activity Monitoring

The platform supports real-time monitoring of market dynamics, strategy performance, and execution activities, helping users continuously track their trading progress.

A More Streamlined User Experience

MoneySkills is dedicated to minimizing the complex steps and operational barriers commonly found in traditional automated trading tools, enabling users to focus more intently on their strategies and the market itself.

Risk-Aware Operational Process

The platform encourages users to engage in automated trading in a prudent, rational, and responsible manner, and emphasizes the importance of risk awareness throughout the trading process.

How Users Can Start Using MoneySkills

For users wishing to experience AI-assisted trading automation, MoneySkills has designed a simple and straightforward onboarding process:

1. Create Account

Users can register via the MoneySkills platform to access the AI ​​quantitative trading robot environment. New users who successfully complete registration will receive a complimentary $15 bonus, which will be directly deposited into their MoneySkills account for the purpose of exploring the platform's features.

2. Browse and Select Strategies



Upon completing registration, users can browse the AI quantitative strategy options provided by the platform and select a suitable strategy plan based on their own market insights, preferences, and risk considerations.

3. Start the Trading Bot



Once the strategy is confirmed, users can launch the bot to assist with execution and monitor real-time trading dynamics and activity information via the platform's monitoring tools.

This process is designed to lower the barrier to entry for AI-driven quantitative trading, making it particularly suitable for users who wish to explore automated trading but prefer to avoid complex configurations and cumbersome procedures.

Designed for users who seek efficiency and clarity.

MoneySkills prioritizes a "clarified operational experience" as a core design philosophy for its platform. Rather than being engineered as an inscrutable "black box system," its AI trading robots leverage structured processes and visualization features to empower users to engage in automated trading more intuitively.

The platform integrates the following core modules:

⦁ AI-Assisted Market Analysis

⦁ Quantitative Strategy Screening

⦁ Bot-Assisted Execution

⦁ Trading Activity Monitoring

⦁ Account-Level Global View

⦁ Risk-Aware Platform Design

Leveraging a unified platform architecture, users can complete the entire workflow—from registration and account management to strategy selection and bot activation—without the need to frequently switch between multiple tools, thereby enjoying a smoother automated quantitative trading experience.

AI Trading Automation Enters a New Phase of Enhanced Usability

As artificial intelligence and automated trading technologies continue to evolve, market demand for trading platforms that combine both intelligence and user-friendliness is steadily rising. MoneySkills was launched precisely in response to this trend, dedicated to providing users with an AI quantitative trading robot experience that is more intuitive, transparent, and easy to get started with.

The platform focuses not merely on automation itself, but also on the user's understanding and experience throughout the entire trading process. From strategy exploration to bot execution, MoneySkills aims—through structured design—to establish a clearer, AI-assisted trading path for its users.

About MoneySkills

MoneySkills is a fintech platform specializing in AI-driven quantitative trading bots, automated strategy support, market analysis tools, and structured trading workflows. The platform is dedicated to empowering users to explore automated trading experiences powered by artificial intelligence, fostering an environment that is more transparent, organized, and fully under user control.

Media Contact:

Tom Knowles

Money Skills

Email: help@moneyskills.net

Website: https://moneyskills.net/

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