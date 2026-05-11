Omisirge (Gamida Cell) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omisirge Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Omisirge market research report offers comprehensive insights into global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, market trends, and opportunities within the industry. Delivering an in-depth analysis of the current and future market landscape, it acts as a crucial resource for anyone wishing to thrive in the Omisirge industry.

Omisirge is a cutting-edge cell therapy utilized in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for patients with blood-related disorders. By accelerating neutrophil recovery and minimizing infection risk, Omisirge offers a safer and more efficient alternative to conventional cord blood transplantation. Indicated for leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and related disorders, it is distributed through direct sales and is predominantly used in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The growth in the historic period was driven by the rising incidence of hematologic malignancies, limitations in traditional cord blood transplantation, initial success of cell expansion technologies, enhanced use of allogeneic stem cell transplants, and regulatory nods for advanced cell therapies.

Expected growth in the forecast period is attributed to the expansion of personalized cell therapy pipelines, increased investments in regenerative medicine, adoption of advanced transplantation protocols, focused efforts on reducing post-transplant complications, and the growth of cell therapy manufacturing infrastructure. Notable trends include the increased uptake of expanded cord blood therapies, the use of ex vivo cell expansion, focus on quicker neutrophil engraftment, broadening of allogeneic HSCT applications, and improved manufacturing scalability for cell therapies.

The Omisirge market is set for significant expansion due to the rising demand for personalized treatments, aiming to cater to individual patient profiles and optimize therapeutic outcomes. In 2023, the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases, enhancing public confidence in tailored therapies. Omisirge, which adapts to specific patient needs and optimizes immune responses, exemplifies this trend. In May 2023, FDA gave its approval to Gamida Cell's Omisirge, enhancing engraftment and reducing infection risks in transplant patients, marking a milestone in expanding cord-blood-derived therapies.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the Omisirge market. Omidubicel-onlv, a stem-cell-based therapy from umbilical cord blood, is designed to enhance cell expansion for faster engraftment. Recognizing this, Ayrmid Pharma Ltd. teamed up with RoslinCT in March 2025 to scale manufacturing capabilities, ensuring a stable and commercial supply of Omisirge.

Regionally, North America dominated the 2025 Omisirge market, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid growth. The report covers multiple geographical zones, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more.

The market includes sales of cell and gene therapy products, cord blood-derived solutions, and tissue engineering products, valued at factory gate prices. It encompasses revenues from direct sales, grants, or donations within the specified market and geography, focusing on the innovation and advancement within the Omisirge market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Omisirge Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Omisirge Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations

3. Omisirge Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Omisirge Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Expanded Cord Blood Therapies

4.2.2 Rising Use of Ex Vivo Cell Expansion Techniques

4.2.3 Growing Focus on Faster Neutrophil Engraftment

4.2.4 Expansion of Allogeneic Hsct Applications

4.2.5 Enhanced Manufacturing Scalability for Cell Therapies

5. Omisirge Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Transplant Centers

5.3 Oncology Clinics

5.4 Research Hospitals

5.5 Academic Medical Centers

6. Omisirge Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Omisirge Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Omisirge PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Omisirge Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Omisirge Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Omisirge Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Omisirge Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

9. Omisirge Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Omisirge Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Leukemia, Lymphoma, Myeloma, Other Hematologic Malignancies

9.2. Global Omisirge Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Direct Sales, Distributors

9.3. Global Omisirge Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vni10

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