Regen-cov and Ronapreve (F. Hoffmann-La Roche; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regen-cov and Ronapreve Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Regen-cov and Ronapreve Market Global Report 2026" equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with vital insights to evaluate the expanding market. This report shines a spotlight on the booming regen-cov and ronapreve sector, forecasting trends that will influence the market for the next decade.

The market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies, infusion solutions, and injection solutions, encompassing factory gate values, which cover the goods and services offered by manufacturers. These market values reflect the revenue generated by the sale of products or services, encapsulated within the specified geographical domains, ensuring a comprehensive capture of the economic impact in the sector.

The global regen-cov and ronapreve market is experiencing a significant growth trajectory, driven by various factors both from a historic and forecast perspective. The historic growth phase was notably influenced by the global spread of COVID-19, emergency authorization of monoclonal antibody therapies, expansion of hospital infusion infrastructure, large-scale governmental procurement programs, and rapid advancement of antiviral biologics. In the forecast period, anticipated growth is attributed to increased focus on pandemic preparedness, a surge in demand for rapid-response biologics, expanding outpatient infusion services, and investment in monoclonal antibody platforms.

Notably, trends expected to shape the market include an increased use of monoclonal antibody therapies, passive immunization treatments, and a focus on early viral neutralization. These dynamics are compounded by the expansion of biologics for emergency use and enhanced integration of therapies for pandemic response.

Rising incidences of infectious diseases are a significant driver for the market, with climate change and globalization facilitating the spread of pathogens. Infamous for targeting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Regen-Cov (Ronapreve) is utilized in managing COVID-19, particularly in high-risk patients. Concurrently, the market is buoyed by the prevalence of chronic diseases and trends toward increased healthcare investments, supporting the growth of these therapies.

The boost from healthcare investments, aiming at medical technologies, pharmaceuticals, and expanded healthcare infrastructure, secures the necessary funding for clinical trials, production, and regulatory compliance for these therapies, such as Regen-Cov and Ronapreve.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers an extensive geographic spectrum, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Tariffs are notably impacting the market, causing cost increases related to imported monoclonal antibody ingredients and supporting regional biologics manufacturing investments, thus accelerating the expansion of local production, which adds complexity yet encourages manufacturing diversification.

Key players in the market, such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, are pivotal stakeholders, leveraging trends to expand their market footprint. The report offers an exhaustive analysis of industry dimensions, from globalsize, regional shares to competitor market share, and opportunities for market entrants.

Regen-Cov and Ronapreve therapies, employing casirivimab and imdevimab, effectively neutralize SARS-CoV-2, reducing hospitalization and mortality in high-risk cohorts. Acting on clinical indications for both treatment and prophylaxis, they are distributed through diverse healthcare settings, encompassing pediatric to geriatric patient interactions.

Report Scope:

Clinical Indication: Treatment Of Mild To Moderate COVID-19; Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP); Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP).

Distribution Channel: Hospitals; Outpatient Clinics; Home Healthcare.

End User: Pediatric; Adult; Geriatric.

Major Trends

Increasing Deployment of Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

Rising Use of Passive Immunization Treatments

Growing Focus on Early Viral Neutralization

Expansion of Emergency Use Biologics

Enhanced Integration of Pandemic Response Therapies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0y3d2

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