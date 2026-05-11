Mycobax (Sanofi Pasteur) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mycobax Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Mycobax Market Global Report 2026" provides invaluable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management, crucial for assessing this burgeoning market. The report highlights trends set to influence the industry for the next decade and more.

Mycobax is an investigational vaccine based on Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), aimed at managing non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections by enhancing the immune response against chronic lung infections. It is primarily used for tuberculosis prevention and post-exposure prophylaxis, available in injectable and lyophilized forms across multiple distribution channels.

The growth of the Mycobax market in the historic period can be attributed to an increasing incidence of non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections, the limited effectiveness of conventional antibiotic therapies, a growing prevalence of bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, the expansion of clinical research in immunotherapy, and rising awareness of chronic pulmonary infections.

The forecast period growth is projected due to increased investment in novel immunotherapies, the demand for alternatives to long-term antibiotics, and the expansion of personalized infection management. Rising clinical trial activity for NTM vaccines, a focus on immune-based disease control, immunomodulatory therapies, and chronic lung disease management are notable trends, alongside interest in BCG-based immunotherapies and treatment for drug-resistant infections.

Driving the Mycobax market's expansion is the rising incidence of tuberculosis, a contagious infectious disease primarily affecting the lungs. Factors like overcrowding, poor sanitation, increased HIV co-infections, and multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB strains contribute to this increase. Mycobax is designed to offer effective immunity against Mycobacterium tuberculosis, especially where BCG vaccine efficacy is limited. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a rise in TB cases from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023, further propelling the Mycobax market.

The surge in newborns globally is expected to boost the Mycobax market. As of July 2024, database.earth projected that approximately 132,399,173 babies will be born worldwide by 2025. Mycobax provides safe TB prevention for infants, crucial in areas with high birth rates and reduced infant mortality.

Increasing healthcare infrastructure is set to support the Mycobax market's growth. As the global population grows and urbanizes, enhanced facilities aid Mycobax's integration into vaccination programs in high-risk regions. In May 2023, the American Health Care Association noted an increase in the number of US hospitals, from 6,093 to 6,129.

Key players in the Mycobax market include Sanofi Pasteur Ltd., with North America leading the region-wise market share in 2025, and Asia-Pacific predicted as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, including countries like Australia, China, and the USA.

Report Scope:

Indication: Tuberculosis Prevention, Post-Exposure Prophylaxis

Tuberculosis Prevention, Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Formulation: Injectable Solution, Lyophilized Powder

Injectable Solution, Lyophilized Powder Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Public Health Clinics, Pharmacies

Hospitals, Public Health Clinics, Pharmacies End-User Patients: Infants, Adults

Infants, Adults Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Market size, growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita. Segmentation includes country and regional data, competitor market shares.

Major Trends

Increasing Development of Immunomodulatory Therapies for Ntm Infections

Rising Focus on Chronic Lung Disease Management

Growing Interest in Bcg-Based Immunotherapies

Expansion of Investigational Vaccine Pipelines

Enhanced Emphasis on Treatment for Drug-Resistant Infections

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2c9te

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