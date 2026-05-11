Nexobrid (MediWound) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nexobrid Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nexobrid Market Global Report offers imperative insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management looking to navigate this rapidly evolving market. This pivotal report focuses on the Nexobrid market's strong growth, providing a strategic roadmap for understanding market trends that will shape the next decade and beyond.

The Nexobrid market is witnessing significant growth driven by various factors across historic and forecast periods. Historically, the market benefited from the increasing incidence of severe burn injuries, shortcomings in traditional surgical debridement methods, and the establishment of specialized burn care units. There has been a rising awareness of advanced wound care therapies and improved access to topical enzymatic treatments.

Looking forward, the forecast period indicates a strong demand for minimally invasive wound management techniques. This growth is propelled by the expansion of trauma care infrastructure and the adoption of advanced enzymatic formulations. A heightened focus on patient recovery outcomes and increased investments in cutting-edge burn care technologies are also contributing to this expansion.

Burn injuries-the prevalence of which is on the rise due to industrial hazards-are a major driver of the Nexobrid market. Nexobrid aids in burn recovery by removing eschar efficiently from wounds, accelerating healing, and minimizing surgical needs, enhancing patient outcomes. The World Health Organization highlighted in October 2023 that burns cause approximately 180,000 deaths globally each year, primarily in low- and middle-income countries, underscoring the urgent need for effective treatments like Nexobrid.

Leading companies in the Nexobrid market, such as MediWound Ltd., are at the forefront of innovation by developing eschar removal drugs that offer non-surgical alternatives to traditional methods. Notably, MediWound Ltd. received U.S. FDA approval in August 2024 for NexoBrid (anacaulase-bcdb) for pediatric patients with severe burns. The product removes burn eschar within four hours, promoting tissue regeneration and reducing surgical intervention needs. Broad recognition has led NexoBrid to be approved in over 43 countries, bolstered by BARDA's support.

In November 2024, MediWound Ltd. enhanced its market presence by partnering with PolyMedics Innovations. This collaboration aims to extend Nexobrid's reach across Europe and integrate it into PolyMedics' existing wound-healing portfolio. PolyMedics Innovations GmbH, based in Germany, excels in advanced wound care and skin substitute solutions.

North America was identified as the largest market region by 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth during the forecast period. Geographic coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with key countries highlighted.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Nexobrid Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Nexobrid Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Nexobrid Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Nexobrid Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics and Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 and Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Sustainability, Climate Tech and Circular Economy

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Enzymatic Burn Debridement Solutions

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Non-Surgical Burn Care Treatments

4.2.3 Growing Focus on Accelerated Wound Healing

4.2.4 Expansion of Advanced Trauma and Burn Centers

4.2.5 Enhanced Emphasis on Tissue Preservation



5. Nexobrid Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Burn Care Centers

5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.4 Emergency Care Units

5.5 Specialty Wound Care Clinics



6. Nexobrid Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Nexobrid Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Nexobrid PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Nexobrid Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Nexobrid Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Nexobrid Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Nexobrid Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Nexobrid Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Nexobrid Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Topical Gel, Spray, Ointment

9.2. Global Nexobrid Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Burn Care, Chronic Wound Care, Trauma Care

9.3. Global Nexobrid Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

9.4. Global Nexobrid Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Adult, Pediatric, Geriatric

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