Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Talvey Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Talvey Market Global Report 2026 provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess a rapidly expanding market. This comprehensive report guides readers through the emerging trends set to shape the industry over the next decade and beyond. The Talvey market encompasses sales of biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressants. It reflects 'factory gate' values, indicating revenues generated from primary sales inside the market's geographical scope.

The Talvey market, particularly known for its role in treating autoimmune disorders, has witnessed substantial growth. This uptrend is attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, more biologic drug approvals, heightened awareness of disease-modifying therapies, improved diagnostic capabilities, and enhanced access to specialty care. As we look into the future, the market is poised to benefit from the adoption of personalized immunotherapies, significant investments in biosimilar development, expansion of digital patient monitoring, and a focus on cost-effective biologic alternatives, facilitating long-term treatment adherence.

Emerging trends include a growing use of targeted autoimmune therapies, biosimilars in chronic disease management, and precision-based treatment protocols, all aimed at long-term disease control and improved patient monitoring.

The Talvey market's prospects are brightened by the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, often driven by genetic factors, environmental triggers, lifestyle alterations, and increased awareness. Talvey (natalizumab-sztn), a therapeutic agent targeting integrins, plays a significant role in reducing inflammation by preventing immune cell infiltration into the central nervous system, aiding conditions such as multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease. In 2025, the Mayo Clinic estimated that 15 million individuals suffer from autoimmune diseases, highlighting a strong demand for treatments like Talvey.

Market growth is also driven by rising healthcare expenditures. Factors such as an aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare demands contribute to this increase. Enhanced healthcare spending ensures wider access to Talvey, making it more affordable for patients. For instance, the OECD reported an average healthcare expenditure of 9.3% of GDP among member countries in 2024, emphasizing the significance of healthcare investments in supporting drug availability.

Key players like Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson focus heavily on drug approvals to bolster their market position. Notably, in August 2023, Janssen announced FDA approval for TALVEY (talquetamab-tgvs), a novel bispecific antibody for treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, showcasing its targeted approach and flexible dosing.

Regionally, North America stood as the largest market in 2025, while Europe is anticipated to exhibit rapid growth. Countries of interest include the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, China, and India. However, tariffs impact the market by inflating costs of imported biologic inputs, influencing pricing and supply chain dynamics primarily in North America and Europe.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Formulations: 3mg/1.5ml, 40mg/ml

Clinical Indications: Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma, Monotherapy

Distribution Channels: Hospital, Specialty, Online Pharmacies

End Users: Adult, Geriatric

Companies Mentioned: Johnson & Johnson

Countries Covered: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7mv5g

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