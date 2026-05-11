Obiltoxaximab (Scorpius: Anthim, obiltoxaximab) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The obiltoxaximab (Anthim) market research report offers comprehensive insights, with statistics on market size, regional shares, and competitor analyses. It delivers a holistic perspective of the industry's current and future scenarios, aiding stakeholders in navigating the evolving landscape and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

The obiltoxaximab (Anthim) market is witnessing remarkable growth driven by significant factors such as heightened biodefense preparedness initiatives, government investments in anthrax countermeasures, and approvals of monoclonal antibody treatments. The expansion of emergency medical response protocols and increasing global biosecurity awareness have also contributed significantly to this growth trajectory.

Major players in the market include Scorpius Holdings Inc. The market encompasses sales of anthrax therapeutics, infectious disease treatments, and emergency biodefense products, which are crucial for addressing bioterrorism-related threats.

Looking forward, the forecast period is anticipated to see further growth due to the expansion of national biodefense stockpiles, rising investments in next-generation antitoxin therapies, and increased cross-border health security collaboration. Key trends during this period will include strategic stockpiling of biodefense therapeutics, a focus on rapid-response monoclonal antibodies, and advances in monoclonal antibody production technologies. Improved emergency preparedness frameworks and enhanced cold-chain distribution capabilities are set to facilitate this growth.

An uptick in zoonotic diseases, such as anthrax, underscores the essential role of obiltoxaximab (Anthim) in providing targeted protection against these threats. The World Health Organization, for instance, reported 684 suspected anthrax cases in Zambia in December 2023, highlighting the persistent prevalence of such diseases. Therefore, the obiltoxaximab (Anthim) market is expected to grow as a response to these emerging health challenges.

Biodefense budgets continue to grow, with the U.S. proposing $400 million in new funding for BARDA/ASPR's pandemic and biodefense efforts in 2024. This financial commitment underscores the critical role of obiltoxaximab (Anthim) in national biodefense strategies, enhancing readiness for potential biological threats.

Increased healthcare expenditure is another driving factor for the obiltoxaximab (Anthim) market. With countries like OECD members allocating an average of 9.3% of GDP to health in 2024, there is substantial support for research, procurement, and deployment of therapies including obiltoxaximab (Anthim), which is crucial for managing zoonotic diseases and bioterrorism threats.

North America has emerged as the leading region within the obiltoxaximab (Anthim) market, benefitting from robust governmental support and an established healthcare infrastructure. Concurrently, regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others continue to expand their market footprint.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Strategic Stockpiling of Biodefense Therapeutics

4.2.2 Rising Focus on Rapid-Response Monoclonal Antibodies

4.2.3 Expansion of Government-Backed Procurement Programs

4.2.4 Improved Emergency Preparedness Frameworks

4.2.5 Enhanced Cold-Chain Distribution Capabilities



5. Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Outpatient Clinics

5.3 Government Health Agencies

5.4 Emergency Medical Services

5.5 Defense Medical Units



6. Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Historic Market Size and Growth

7.4. Global Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Forecast Market Size and Growth



8. Global Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Distributors, Online Pharmacies

9.2. Global Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market, Segmentation by Application

Bioterrorism Treatment, Inhalational Anthrax, Cutaneous Anthrax, Gastrointestinal Anthrax

9.3. Global Obiltoxaximab (Anthim) Market, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, Emergency Medical Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g911ls

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