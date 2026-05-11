Bright MLS April 2026 Housing Market Report: Market Activity Hits 4-Year High Last Month

North Bethesda, Md., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bethesda, Md., (May 11, 2026) – The Mid-Atlantic housing market experienced a significant surge in activity in April 2026 as both buyers and sellers returned to the market with renewed urgency after a slow start to the spring season. Across the Bright MLS service area, new pending sales reached a four-year high, fueled by a mid-month drop in mortgage rates and a substantial increase in available inventory.

A total of 23,739 new contracts were signed in April, a 5.6% increase from a year ago and the highest April total since 2022. Seller activity kept pace with demand, as new listings also reached a four-year high for the month, rising 8.1% year-over-year.

"While the spring housing market got off to a slow start, both buyers and sellers were much more eager in April," said Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant. "As rates dipped in mid-April, some buyers were enticed to get into the market, possibly to hedge against future interest rate volatility. However, the outlook for the months ahead remains fragile as volatile mortgage rates and economic uncertainty continue to be headwinds."

Key Facts – Mid-Atlantic Region, April 2026

New Pending Sales: There were 23,739 new contracts on homes in April, a 5.6% increase from a year ago and a four-year high.

There were 23,739 new contracts on homes in April, a 5.6% increase from a year ago and a four-year high. New Listings : Sellers brought 28,060 new listings to the market, an 8.1% year-over-year increase and also a four-year high for the month of April.

: Sellers brought 28,060 new listings to the market, an 8.1% year-over-year increase and also a four-year high for the month of April. Inventory: Total active listings at the end of April rose to 45,295, a 10.6% increase from last year.

Total active listings at the end of April rose to 45,295, a 10.6% increase from last year. Home Prices: The median sold price was $435,000, up 2.4% from April 2025.

The median sold price was $435,000, up 2.4% from April 2025. Market Pace: The median days on market was 11 days in April, a full week faster than in March.

The median days on market was 11 days in April, a full week faster than in March. Showings: Buyer interest remained high, with showing activity up 6.4% compared to April 2025.

Philadelphia Metro Overview

Following a slow start to the spring, the Philadelphia metro saw a strong rebound in April.

New pending sales rose 4.0% year-over-year to 6,813, the highest level in four years.

There were 8,417 new listings, a 6.5% gain from a year ago and the highest April listings since 2022.

This increase in inventory has helped moderate price growth, with the median sold price rising a modest 2.6% to $395,000.

Homes continue to move rapidly, with a median days on market of 12.

Baltimore Metro Overview

The Baltimore metro area saw a moderate uptick in sales activity, with closed sales up 1.1% year-over-year. However, new pending sales in April were down 1.3%.

New listings rose 5.0% to 3,448. As new listings outpaced new pending sales, total active inventory increased by 14.9%.

Price growth in the region has moderated significantly, with the median sold price holding flat at $400,000.

While suburban markets remained strong, pending sales were down year-over-year in Baltimore City and Howard County, the latter likely due to continued limited inventory.

Washington, D.C. Metro Overview

Warmer weather and a drop in rates brought a turnaround for the D.C. metro area, as sellers emerged in force.

New listings rose 7.1% year-over-year. Almost all local markets had more homes listed in April with the exception of D.C. proper, where selling activity continues to lag.

Buyers were highly engaged in April, with new pending sales jumping 9.3% and showing activity increasing by 12.0%.

The median sold price reached $661,000, a slight 0.9% increase from last year, while homes sold at a very fast median pace of just 8 days.

"Warmer weather, more inventory, and a temporary drop in rates fueled a strong April across most of the Mid-Atlantic," Sturtevant added. "There is significant pent-up demand in the marketplace, but higher-income buyers are the ones primarily driving activity while budget-conscious buyers remain more sensitive to rate volatility and economic uncertainty."

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS is the engine behind some of the most powerful and dynamic real estate markets in the country. As the largest multiple listing service in the United States, Bright empowers over 100,000 real estate professionals with real-time data, deep market intelligence, and the tools to serve more than half a million buyers and sellers each month across six states—Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia—and the District of Columbia. In 2025 alone, Bright powered more than 460,000 listings, far outpacing other large MLSs. Bright was built to lead. Backed by a nationally respected research team, Bright delivers trusted housing intelligence that powers decisions and best-in-class tools designed to push organized real estate forward, creating a more transparent, competitive, and informed marketplace. Bright Solutions, the company’s new suite of SaaS products, helps real estate professionals meet the challenges of a rapidly changing landscape. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.