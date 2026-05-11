Sotrovimab (Xevudy: Vir Biotechnology, GlaxoSmithKline) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers invaluable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to navigate this rapidly expanding market. A focal point of growth, the sotrovimab or xevudy market is set to shape health and pharmaceutical trends over the next decade.

The historic growth of the Sotrovimab (Xevudy) market was driven by the emergency authorization of COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies, a high hospitalization risk during the early pandemic phases, rapid deployment of antibody therapies, and government procurement of antiviral treatments. The expansion of infusion-based treatment infrastructure further supported this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand due to the evolution of variant-resistant antibody therapies and a growing focus on preparedness for future pandemics. Increased investment in antiviral biologics, the expansion of outpatient infusion services, and the integration of monoclonal antibodies into standard care protocols highlight major trends. This forecast period will see enhanced development of pandemic-response therapeutics and a focus on early-stage viral treatment and high-risk patient protection.

With the rising prevalence of COVID-19 cases, the market for Sotrovimab (Xevudy) is likely to experience significant growth. Factors contributing to the continuing increase in cases include the emergence of new variants, waning immunity, relaxed public health measures, and uneven vaccine coverage. Sotrovimab is effective in neutralizing the virus, reducing severe outcomes like hospitalization or death, thus providing critical support for high-risk patients.

Rising healthcare investments are expected to propel market growth by advancing research and development efforts, expanding production, and improving access through enhanced distribution networks and partnerships. For instance, the UK reported a substantial increase in total healthcare expenditure from 2022 to 2023, demonstrating an investment trend beneficial to the market.

Key advancements include a strategic collaboration between Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), enhancing their joint efforts in developing and commercializing Sotrovimab. This partnership aims to strengthen monoclonal antibody programs and broaden patient access.

GSK plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc. are principal entities in the Sotrovimab market. Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The market covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others, including major countries such as the USA, Canada, China, and India.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Specialty Clinics

5.3. Infusion Centers

5.4. Public Health Agencies

5.5. Ambulatory Care Centers



6. Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysz91n

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