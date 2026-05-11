Circle Logistics Expands Capabilities to Manage Freight Complexity in Data Center Construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (“Circle”), a leading freight brokerage, has expanded its service capabilities to address the freight demands of data center construction projects, where coordinating shipments across multiple modes, suppliers, and borders has become one of the more operationally complex challenges in the industry. The Fort Wayne-based provider has developed a service model tailored to how these projects actually operate, rather than following traditional dated freight management.

Data center construction projects are freight-intensive by nature. A single build requires concrete, steel, copper, electrical switchgear, industrial cooling systems, backup generators, and computing hardware, often sourced from multiple suppliers and moving across different transportation modes simultaneously. The global data center construction market is projected to reach $382 billion by 2030, and the volume of infrastructure investment has put significant strain on the logistics operations supporting these projects.

The core challenge is not finding freight capacity, but managing the coordination across dozens of inbound shipments with lead times, site access requirements, and sequencing constraints that change throughout the project. Lead times for critical equipment such as backup generators, UPS systems, and transformer units have stretched to 12 to 18 months in many cases. When equipment finally ships, it often arrives in a narrow delivery window tied to job site conditions and construction sequencing. A single missed or mismanaged delivery can set back an entire project phase.

"Data center construction doesn't run on a fixed schedule, it runs on a constantly shifting one. A delivery planned for Thursday gets pushed, split, and re-expedited before it ever hits the job site,” said Tyler Van Kooten, Director of Business Development at Circle Logistics. “We built our service model around that reality, because the builders who trust us with these projects need a partner who treats that kind of change as a normal operating condition, not a disruption.”

Circle Logistics manages dry van, flatbed, oversized, and expedited freight through a single point of contact, giving project teams one consistent resource rather than separate relationships across multiple carriers and brokers. Continuous shipment tracking is standard across all modes, providing the visibility needed when multiple delivery windows are active at once. The company also maintains dedicated capacity for the expedited and rerouted loads that come up regularly when construction schedules change.

Cross-border freight is another area where Circle has invested in real operational depth. Large HVAC and cooling systems used in data center construction are frequently sourced from manufacturers in Mexico, and moving that equipment to an active U.S. construction site requires more than a carrier with an international division. Circle Logistics provides door-to-door cross-border delivery solutions for all equipment types through a single integrated process, eliminating the need for multiple providers.

“When the transportation side is managed effectively, project teams can stay focused on the build," Van Kooten added. "That's what we're set up to do."

Circle Logistics has been building out these capabilities in response to the operational demands it has seen firsthand on infrastructure projects. Data center builds currently underway across the United States are expected to run 18 to 36 months, and the company's service model is designed to support projects from early construction through completion.

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com.

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