Programmable Logic Device (PLD) Market Size to Hit USD 11.02 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Programmable Logic Device (PLD) Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Programmable Logic Device (PLD) Market size was valued at USD 6.25 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Compact and High-Performance PLDs to Boost Market Growth Globally

Market participants, including Lattice Semiconductor have expanded their small FPGA portfolios due in large part to the growing need for compact, low-power, high-performance programmable solutions. The search for higher I/O density PLDs, faster data transfer, and more robust system integration capabilities is ongoing as embedded systems in automotive, industrial, and edge AI are pushed to their limits and more space, power, and performance-constrained PLD applications emerge. PLD penetration in new market categories and overall industry growth are fueled by innovations, such as embedded flash, low soft error rates, and robust embedded security that help designers minimize circuit complexity, improve time-to-market, and increase reliability.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Intel Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Altera Corporation

QuickLogic Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Atmel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Efinix, Inc.

Gowin Semiconductor Corporation

S2C Inc.

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

Anlogic Infotech Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics NV

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Programmable Logic Device (PLD) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 6.25 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 11.02 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.84% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (CPLD (Complex Programmable Logic Device) and FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array))

• By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Automation, Telecommunications and Aerospace & Defense)

• By End User (OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), System Integrators and Research & Academic Institutions)

• By Technology/Feature (Reprogrammable PLDs, Non-Reprogrammable PLDs, Low-Power PLDs and High-Performance PLDs)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The FPGA segment led the market with a share of 66.80% and also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period. The segment’s growth is driven by its high performance, flexibility, and a large presence in consumer electronics, industrial automation, and telecommunications segments.

By Application

The market was dominated by consumer electronics segment holding a share of 29.80% on account of high demand and adoption in smartphones, laptops, and several other smart devices. The automotive & transportation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 6.65% during the projected period driven by increasing adoption of intelligent vehicle systems, autonomous technologies, and connected mobility solutions globally.

By End-User

OEMs segment dominated the market with a share of 49.60% due to mass production, device incorporation and high-volume deployments in consumer electronics and industrial systems. System Integrators segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period due to growing demand for customizable and scalable solution.

By Technology/Feature

The market was led by the reprogrammable PLDs, holding a share of 35.10% and is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period due to their flexibility, adaptability, and efficiency for diverse applications.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific will remain at the top of the world market holding a share of 43.50% in 2025 for programmable logic device (PLD) sales, propelled by a surge in industrialization worldwide, rising demand for affordable and versatile programmable high-performance solutions, and increased adoption of AI and IoT devices powered with 5G technologies.

The North America Programmable Logic Device (PLD) market is expected to witness fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance computing, AI, and 5G applications in data centers, automotive, and industrial sectors.

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Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , AMD launches cost-optimized Spartan UltraScale+ FPGAs (SU10P, SU25P, SU35P) for edge applications with high I/O, low power, advanced security, post-quantum cryptography, and fast time-to-market, supported by AMD Vivado.

, AMD launches cost-optimized Spartan UltraScale+ FPGAs (SU10P, SU25P, SU35P) for edge applications with high I/O, low power, advanced security, post-quantum cryptography, and fast time-to-market, supported by AMD Vivado. In Sep 23, 2024, Altera, an Intel company, launches next-generation Agilex 3 FPGAs with power- and cost-optimized designs, AI-enabled fabric, dual Cortex-A55 processors, enhanced security, and high integration for edge, industrial, automotive, and AI workloads, supported by full-stack development tools.

Exclusive Sections of the Programmable Logic Device (PLD) Market Report (The USPs):

PLD TECHNOLOGY & ARCHITECTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand the adoption of CPLDs, FPGAs, and SPLDs, along with logic density trends, programmable architectures, embedded processor integration, and advancements in low-power high-performance PLD designs.

– helps you understand the adoption of CPLDs, FPGAs, and SPLDs, along with logic density trends, programmable architectures, embedded processor integration, and advancements in low-power high-performance PLD designs. PROCESSING PERFORMANCE & POWER EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate operating frequency, signal propagation delay, processing latency, I/O bandwidth, thermal performance, and energy efficiency across different PLD configurations and workloads.

– helps you evaluate operating frequency, signal propagation delay, processing latency, I/O bandwidth, thermal performance, and energy efficiency across different PLD configurations and workloads. DESIGN ECOSYSTEM & DEVELOPMENT INSIGHTS – helps you uncover opportunities in HDL adoption, software ecosystem maturity, debugging and simulation efficiency, reconfiguration capabilities, and accelerated PLD design cycle management.

– helps you uncover opportunities in HDL adoption, software ecosystem maturity, debugging and simulation efficiency, reconfiguration capabilities, and accelerated PLD design cycle management. SEMICONDUCTOR FABRICATION & MANUFACTURING ANALYSIS – helps you analyze semiconductor process node advancements, wafer fabrication technologies, packaging innovations, production yield performance, and foundry outsourcing trends shaping PLD manufacturing.

– helps you analyze semiconductor process node advancements, wafer fabrication technologies, packaging innovations, production yield performance, and foundry outsourcing trends shaping PLD manufacturing. SUPPLY CHAIN & COMPONENT AVAILABILITY METRICS – helps you identify sourcing trends for semiconductor wafers and materials, inventory management strategies, lead-time risks, regional manufacturing hubs, and mitigation strategies for supply chain disruptions.

– helps you identify sourcing trends for semiconductor wafers and materials, inventory management strategies, lead-time risks, regional manufacturing hubs, and mitigation strategies for supply chain disruptions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading PLD manufacturers based on technology innovation, product portfolios, fabrication capabilities, software tool ecosystems, and global distribution networks.

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