Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technology Market Analysis Report 2026

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market is set to experience robust growth over the next decade. Projections indicate that the market, valued at $93.9 billion in 2025, will expand to $101 billion in 2026, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Notable growth factors in recent years include the proliferation of bitter APIs, a heightened focus on improving patient compliance, the expansion of oral solid dosage forms, and advancements in pediatric drug formulations. Additional momentum is gained through the widespread adoption of innovative taste masking technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is on track to reach $135.49 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 7.6%. This anticipated growth is fueled by increased investment in sophisticated drug delivery systems, rising demand for bespoke medicines, and the expansion of contract formulation services. Enhanced regulatory scrutiny on patient acceptability and the growing utilization of predictive taste assessment tools are also significant contributors. Key trends include wider adoption of advanced formulation techniques, greater use of in vitro taste assessment technologies, and growing demand for pediatric and geriatric friendly dosage forms. The market is also seeing an expansion in microencapsulation applications and an intensified focus on patient-centric drug development.

Effective taste masking significantly enhances patient compliance, supporting market expansion. For instance, challenges often arise among pediatric and geriatric populations who struggle with the oral intake of unpleasant-tasting medicines. Taste masking solutions provide viable pathways to addressing this issue. A study by Frontiers Media SA in April 2025 highlighted that bitter taste is a primary reason for medication refusal among children, with substantial statistics reported from Sub-Saharan Africa and the United States.

Leading market players are committed to developing advanced taste modulation technologies to amplify sweetness perception, improve mouthfeel, and eliminate undesirable off-notes in low-sugar formulations. In May 2023, Kerry Group introduced Tastesense Advanced, using plant-based materials to deliver sugar-like sweetness while significantly reducing sugar content in food and beverages without compromising taste. This reflects a broader industry trend towards sustainability and enhanced taste experiences.

Recent strategic acquisitions underscore the market's dynamic nature. Roquette Freres, for example, acquired IFF Pharma Solutions in March 2024 to deepen its pharmaceutical sector presence, broadening its excipient portfolio and formulation capabilities.

The market's leading participants include Roquette Freres SA, Kerry Group plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and numerous others, with North America dominating as the largest regional market in 2025. Key regions covered are Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa, with particular country coverage including the USA, UK, China, and Germany.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $101 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $135.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics and Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 and Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech and Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Taste Masking Formulation Techniques

4.2.2 Rising Use of in Vitro Taste Assessment Technologies

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Pediatric and Geriatric Friendly Dosage Forms

4.2.4 Expansion of Microencapsulation and Coating Applications

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Patient-Centric Drug Development



5. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2 Nutraceutical Manufacturers

5.3 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

5.4 Pediatric Drug Developers

5.5 Clinical Research Organizations



6. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Solids, Liquids

9.2. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, Segmentation by Technique, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Coating, Microencapsulation, Organoleptic Method, Hot Melt Extrusion, Inclusion Complexation, Spray Drying, Other Techniques

9.3. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, Segmentation by Scale of Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Preclinical or Clinical, Commercial

9.4. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Contract Manufacturing Organizations

9.5. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solids, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Tablets, Powders, Granules, Capsules

9.6. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, Sub-Segmentation of Liquids, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Syrups, Suspensions, Emulsions, Solutions



10. Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

Roquette Freres SA

Gattefose SAS

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

SPI Pharma Inc.

Adare Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Glatt Pharmaceutical Services Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FONA International

Senomyx Inc.

Firmenich SA

Givaudan SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Mane SA

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Catalent Inc.

Fertin Pharma A/S

NextPharma Technologies Holding Limited

Patheon N.V.

Quotient Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrlyb

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