Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The formulation development outsourcing market is poised for dynamic growth, forecasted to expand from $32.32 billion in 2025 to $35.45 billion in 2026 at a 9.7% CAGR. This surge is driven by complex pharmaceutical R&D, more drug candidates, specialized expertise demands, and heightened regulatory scrutiny. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $53.3 billion, driven by the rising demand for biologics, personalized medicine, and advanced formulation technologies, maintaining a CAGR of 10.7%.

The industry is witnessing a shift towards the outsourcing of complex drug formulations, adopting quality by design (QbD) approaches, and a growing need for injectable and specialized dosage forms. Companies are expanding scale-up and technology transfer services to maintain regulatory compliance and meet accelerated time-to-market demands.

The upward trend in drug demand, underscored by a 13.5% increase in EU exports of medicinal products in 2024, is fueling market growth. Formulation development outsourcing is essential in biopharmaceutical development, enhancing drug delivery systems and offering cost-effective solutions for pharmaceutical firms.

Innovative solutions, like AI-powered generative cloud platforms, are transformative for the industry. Such platforms expedite molecular design, drug discovery, and other R&D functions. NVIDIA's BioNeMo Cloud, launched in 2023, exemplifies this innovation, offering pre-trained AI models for research acceleration. This service is already adopted by leaders like Amgen to drive efficient, data-driven innovation.

In April 2024, CoreRx, Inc. acquired Societal CDMO Inc., enhancing its capabilities in formulation development and scale-up manufacturing to better serve pharmaceutical clients. This acquisition supports CoreRx's strategy to offer integrated development-to-commercial manufacturing services.

Key players in this thriving market include Syngene International Ltd., Aizant Drug Research Solutions, Catalent Inc., Intertek Group plc, Recipharm AB, and many others. These companies are central to the market's expansion, offering critical services like ingredient sourcing, stability studies, and regulatory support.

North America led the global market in 2025, with major regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa also seeing significant activity. The market's revenues are generated from direct sales, grants, and more, focused on service provision instead of resales. With a continual push towards innovation and efficiency in drug development processes, the formulation development outsourcing market stands as a cornerstone of the global pharmaceutical landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $35.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increasing Outsourcing of Complex Drug Formulations

Rising Adoption of Quality by Design Approaches

Growing Demand for Injectable and Specialized Dosage Forms

Expansion of Scale-Up and Technology Transfer Services

Enhanced Focus on Regulatory-Compliant Formulation Development

Companies Featured

Syngene International Ltd.

Aizant Drug Research Solutions Private Limited.

Catalent Inc.

Intertek Group PLC

Recipharm AB

SGS S.A.

Lonza Group AG

Eurofins Scientific SE

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Piramal Pharma Limited.

Quotient Sciences Ltd.

Almac Group

Patheon

Evonik Industries AG

Metrics Contract Services

Aenova Group

Fareva Group

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Aesica Pharmaceuticals

WuXi AppTec

Formosa Laboratories Inc.

Aptuit LLC

ProPharma Group

Laurus Labs Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfpte6

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