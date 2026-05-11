Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA). The investigation focuses on Entrada’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Entrada securities?

If you purchased Entrada securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 7, 2026, Entrada announced topline results from Cohort 1 of the Phase 1/2 ELEVATE-44-201 clinical study of ENTR-601-44 in participants with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are amenable to exon 44 skipping.

Although Entrada described the results as positive and highlighted favorable safety, tolerability, and early functional benefit, the Company disclosed that ENTR-601-44 demonstrated a “2.36% increase in dystrophin over 4.00% baseline” in treated participants.

Entrada also disclosed lower-than-expected plasma exposure in pediatric DMD participants compared with healthy adult volunteers, including lower plasma Cmax and AUC in Cohort 1 participants.

Following these disclosures, Entrada’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Entrada complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Entrada stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com