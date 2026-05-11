HERG Screening Market Analysis Report 2026: $3.21 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HERG Screening Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The HERG screening market has seen significant growth, with projections indicating continued expansion from $1.84 billion in 2025 to $2.06 billion in 2026, and reaching $3.21 billion by 2030. This growth, marked by notable CAGR, is fueled by increases in cardiac-related drug withdrawals, investment in preclinical safety studies, advancements in AI-driven predictive toxicology, and innovations such as organ-on-chip technologies.

Driving this progress is the alarming rise in heart disorder cases, necessitating enhanced drug safety checks. HERG screening assists in identifying viable drug candidates while preventing life-threatening arrhythmias. Noteworthy figures include a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, stating 57,100 acute coronary events occurred among adults in 2023.

Additionally, the aging population contributes to market growth as healthcare advancements prolong life expectancy. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is set to grow substantially, reaching a projected 82 million by 2050. This demographic shift emphasizes the need for meticulous cardiac safety assessments, particularly for new drugs aiming to cater to older populations.

Industry leaders like Metrion Biosciences Ltd. are at the forefront, offering GLP-certified HERG screening services to ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines. Such initiatives enhance the safety of small-molecule therapeutics by utilizing the whole-cell patch-clamp technique during drug development.

Prominent players in the market include Eurofins-Cerep SA, Aviva Biosciences Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories, and others. North America held the largest market share in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to see the fastest growth. This dynamic is influenced by current challenges including tariffs, which have disrupted supply chains yet simultaneously spurred local manufacturing and innovation.

Overall, the HERG screening market research report offers an extensive analysis of the industry's current state and future opportunities, covering stakeholder insights, regional dynamics, and comprehensive market trends.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. HERG Screening Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global HERG Screening Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations

3. HERG Screening Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global HERG Screening Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Advanced Cardiotoxicity Modeling

4.2.2 High-Throughput Screening Automation

4.2.3 Integration of Predictive Analytics in Preclinical Safety

4.2.4 Expansion of Contract Research Services

4.2.5 Miniaturized Microfluidic Assays

5. HERG Screening Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2 Biotechnology Firms

5.3 Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

5.4 Academic & Research Institutions

5.5 Clinical Research Laboratories

6. HERG Screening Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global HERG Screening Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global HERG Screening PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global HERG Screening Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global HERG Screening Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global HERG Screening Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global HERG Screening Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

9. HERG Screening Market Segmentation

9.1. Global HERG Screening Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Gene KCNH2, Mutant KCNH2

9.2. Global HERG Screening Market, Segmentation by Ion Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Voltage-Gated, Ligand Gated

9.3. Global HERG Screening Market, Segmentation by Applications, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Antiarrhythmic, Antipsychotic, Antibiotics, Other Applications

9.4. Global HERG Screening Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gene KCNH2, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Wild-Type KCNH2, Recombinant KCNH2

9.5. Global HERG Screening Market, Sub-Segmentation of Mutant KCNH2, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Missense Mutations, Nonsense Mutations, Frameshift Mutations



Companies Featured

Eurofins-Cerep SA

Aviva Biosciences Inc.

AstraZeneca Public Limited Company

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Abcam Public Limited Company

Molecular Devices LLC

Caliper Life Sciences Inc.

ChanTest Corporation

Creative Bioarray Inc.

Cellular Dynamics International Inc.

Nanion Technologies

Essen Bioscience

ACEA Biosciences Inc.

Metrion Biosciences Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Aureus Sciences

RedShift BioAnalytics

Sophion Bioscience Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2h3zui

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment