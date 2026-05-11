Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Analysis Report 2026: $101.56 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market is poised for robust growth, expanding from $71.87 billion in 2025 to $77.21 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 7.4%. This upward trajectory is driven by increasing drug complexity, regulatory scrutiny, expansion of clinical trials, biotech startups, and the need for specialized expertise. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $101.56 billion, propelled by biologics and cell therapy development, flexible outsourcing demands, AI in drug discovery, emerging market manufacturing, and speed-to-market strategies.

The market research report offers comprehensive insight into the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing industry, covering global market size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities, alongside a detailed analysis of current and future industry scenarios. The market's revenue includes pharmacovigilance, medical writing, data management, analytical testing services, and formulation development. Revenue calculation reflects the total value of goods and services offered within the market, focusing on direct consumer and entity transactions.

Key trends include the outsourcing of specialized drug services, regulatory support demand, data-driven R&D models, and lifecycle management services. The intensification of clinical research, necessary for developing new therapies to combat chronic diseases, plays a crucial role in market growth. Outsourcing supports efficient, cost-effective trials globally, highlighted by a 15% increase in UK clinical trial recruitment reported by the ABPI in 2023.

Leading market companies are innovating with cloud-based platforms for real-time collaboration and remote access. Charles River Labs launched Apollo in 2023, a cloud platform to enhance toxicology studies, offering clients extensive study data access and self-service tools for progress monitoring and budget planning. IntegriChain's 2024 acquisition of Federal Compliance Solutions aims to bolster commercialization and revenue operations management capabilities.

Prominent companies in this sector include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, LabCorp Holdings, IQVIA Inc, ICON Plc, Eurofins Scientific SE, Lonza Group Ltd, Syneos Health, Catalent Inc, Charles River Laboratories, Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, WuXi Biologics, Recipharm AB, Medpace Holdings Inc, and others.

North America dominated the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, Africa, and major countries including the USA, UK, China, and India.

Outsourcing in this field allows life sciences companies to focus on core competencies while enhancing efficiency and reducing costs through external expertise and resources. Core services include consulting, regulatory affairs, product development, auditing, and training, utilized across various therapeutic areas and by pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $77.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $101.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increasing Outsourcing of Specialized Drug Development Services

Rising Demand for Regulatory and Compliance Support

Growing Adoption of Data-Driven R&D Outsourcing Models

Expansion of End-to-End Lifecycle Management Services

Enhanced Focus on Cost and Time Optimization

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

LabCorp Holdings

IQVIA Inc

ICON Plc

Eurofins Scientific SE

Lonza Group Ltd

Syneos Health

Catalent Inc

Charles River Laboratories

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

WuXi Biologics

Recipharm AB

Medpace Holdings Inc

Curia Inc

CordenPharma Corp

Parexel International Ltd

Lachman Consultants

Concept Heidelberg GmbH

The Quantic Group Ltd

PRA Health Sciences

PPD Inc

Covance Inc

Alcami Corporation

Pharmalex GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l127ad

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