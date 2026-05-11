Ublituximab Market Research Report 2026: $2.24 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ublituximab Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global ublituximab market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.25 billion in 2025 to $1.41 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This trend is driven by advancements in monoclonal antibody technology, a rise in B-cell-related disorders, an expansion in biologics manufacturing capabilities, the approval of CD20 therapies, and the growth of immuno-oncology research.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $2.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%. Key factors contributing to this forecast include the development of next-generation antibodies, an increased focus on treatment durability and safety, advancements into autoimmune indications, and heightened investments in biologics innovation. Major market trends also include a greater emphasis on CD20-targeted monoclonal antibodies, B-cell depletion therapies, and immune-modulating treatments, as well as the enhancement of combination antibody regimens.

The rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders is a significant driver of ublituximab market growth. Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis are increasingly diagnosed due to improved healthcare diagnostics. Ublituximab, a glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, plays a critical role by selectively depleting pathogenic B-cells, thus mitigating abnormal immune responses and reducing disease proliferation.

Companies like TG Therapeutics Inc. are at the forefront of the ublituximab market, with innovations such as BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy). BRIUMVI, introduced in January 2023, offers enhanced patient convenience through features like a one-hour infusion for relapsing multiple sclerosis, underpinned by a comprehensive support program. This drug operates by targeting CD20-expressing B-cells, leading to their elimination via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and apoptosis, ultimately moderating the immune responses causing multiple sclerosis.

International market expansion is exemplified by TG Therapeutics' 2023 collaboration with Neuraxpharm Holdco S.a.r.l. This alliance seeks to extend BRIUMVI's reach beyond the US by leveraging Neuraxpharm's expertise in European neurology and its established market presence, enhancing the drug's global rollout and market penetration.

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market report covers regions including Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, detailing country-specific data such as Australia, Germany, and the UK.

Overall, the ublituximab market continues to surge, propelled by strategic innovations, international expansions, and a comprehensive understanding of regional needs, positioning it for sustained growth amid evolving global challenges.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global



Ublituximab MarketMajor Trends

Increasing Adoption of Cd20-Targeted Monoclonal Antibodies

Rising Focus on B-Cell Depletion Therapies

Growing Use of Immune-Modulating Treatments

Expansion of Combination Antibody Regimens

Enhanced Optimization of Antibody Engineering

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42gdqp

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