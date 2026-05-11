Team Vision Media Launches "Clarity in Care" to Address Communication Failures in Healthcare

DALLAS TEXAS, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team Vision Media Releases "Clarity in Care" — A Practical Framework for Healthcare Providers to Close the Communication Gap with Patients

Kevin D. Williams Teaches the CLEAR Method for Healthcare Communication

According to The Joint Commission, up to 80% of serious medical errors involve communication failures — not misdiagnosis, not surgical mistakes, not medication errors. Communication. Yet most healthcare providers receive little to no formal training in how to communicate effectively with the patients sitting across from them. Team Vision Media is addressing that gap directly with the release of Clarity in Care: How Clear Communication Builds Trust, Improves Outcomes, and Strengthens Patient Relationships by Communication Strategist and Certified World Class Speaking Coach Kevin D. Williams.

The financial consequences are significant. Research published in PubMed analyzing malpractice claims from 2001 to 2011 found that communication failures are a significant contributing cause of malpractice claims and impose a substantial financial burden on the healthcare system. For hospital administrators, risk managers, and physician group leaders, the question is no longer whether communication is a clinical priority — it is whether their teams have the tools to act on it.

"Patients rarely sue because of medicine," said Williams. "They sue because of communication. That one shift in understanding changes everything for a provider."

Clarity in Care was not written from the outside looking in. In 2017, Williams watched his son receive a stage four liver cancer diagnosis and could not understand a word the oncology team said. The clinical language — delivered with precision and expertise — left his family unable to process what was happening or what came next. His oldest sister, a retired nurse practitioner, had to step in and translate — by phone and in person — so the family could make informed decisions during the most critical weeks of their lives.

"Not every family has a Kathy," Williams said. "Most patients sit in those rooms alone, nodding like they understand — and they don't. That's not a knowledge problem. That's a communication problem. And it's costing lives and costing hospitals millions."

That personal experience — combined with Williams' own encounter with a provider who used the term "gastroesophageal" without explanation, leaving him convinced he had received a terminal diagnosis when the reality was acid reflux — drove the development of a practical, provider-focused communication framework that forms the core of the book.

In 2025, Williams was engaged under a confidential agreement to work directly with a major medical organization in California, training healthcare providers on effective patient communication. That engagement reinforced the central argument of Clarity in Care: that communication is not a soft skill — it is a clinical skill, and it must be taught, practiced, and measured with the same rigor as any other medical competency.

Clarity in Care is now available through Team Vision Media at teamvisionmedia.com. It is being distributed directly to medical schools, nurse practitioner programs, physician groups, and hospital systems across Texas and Arkansas. Healthcare providers and institutions interested in bulk orders, speaking engagements, or workshop inquiries may visit teamvisionmedia.com/healthcare-providers/ or call 501.952.4331.

About Team Vision Media

Team Vision Media is a Dallas-based communication strategy firm founded by Kevin D. Williams, Communication Strategist and Certified World Class Speaking Coach. The company delivers keynotes, workshops, and training resources that help professionals in healthcare, business, and community leadership communicate with clarity, confidence, and impact. Learn more at teamvisionmedia.com or contact support@teamvisionmedia.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin D. Williams

Team Vision Media

support@teamvisionmedia.com

501.952.4331

teamvisionmedia.com

Kevin D. Williams, Author of Clarity in Care, with the CLEAR Method Framework

About TEAM VISION LLC

Team Vision Media helps healthcare providers, consultants, and business owners turn their expertise into authority and revenue. We position you as the obvious expert in your market through strategic messaging, media placement, and brand positioning—so you attract better clients, command higher fees, and grow without chasing opportunities.

Press Inquiries

Kevin D Williams

support@teamvisionmedia.com

5019524331

https://www.teamvisionmedia.com

Little Rock AR