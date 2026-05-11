Ranibizumab Market Research and Global Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ranibizumab Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ranibizumab Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to understand the market's current dynamics and future trends. This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the rapidly growing ranibizumab market, providing a roadmap for the next decade and beyond. The global Ranibizumab market includes sales from biosimilars, intravitreal injections, and compounded formulations. The market's financial values are represented at the manufacturer level, covering regional consumption and excluding resales.

The Ranibizumab market has witnessed significant growth, expanding from $2.76 billion in 2025 to an estimated $2.87 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 4%. Going forward, the market is projected to reach $3.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%.

This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration, robust clinical validation of anti-VEGF therapy, and advancements in diagnostic imaging for retinal disorders. Rising cases of diabetic retinopathy and early regulatory approvals have further bolstered the market.

Factors such as a global aging population, rising diabetes prevalence, and the expanding reach of advanced ophthalmic care will help sustain this growth. Trends like higher adoption of anti-VEGF therapies, prefilled syringe formulations, and escalating demand for treating diabetic eye disorders are pivotal. The proliferation of ophthalmology specialty care centers and the prevalence of long-term maintenance therapy for chronic retinal conditions are also noteworthy trends shaping the market.

The increasing prevalence of eye diseases, driven by aging populations and lifestyle changes, underscores the demand for Ranibizumab, which manages conditions like age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. With around 2.2 billion people globally experiencing vision impairments, as reported by WHO in 2023, the need for effective treatments is paramount. Ranibizumab biosimilars, such as FYB201, represent significant advancements as cost-effective alternatives without compromising on efficacy. Their launches in regions like Canada and Switzerland, following Health Canada and Swissmedic authorizations, underscore the expanding footprint of such therapies.

Major industry players are prioritizing affordable therapies to curb vision loss. Notably, Sandoz Group AG's acquisition of the CIMERLI business from Coherus BioSciences in March 2024 signals a strategic move to consolidate its biosimilar presence in the ophthalmology sector. Key contributors to the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genentech Inc., Bayer AG, and Novartis AG, among others.

Though North America led the market in 2025, regions such as Asia-Pacific and emerging markets are gaining traction due to localized production investments spurred by tariff impacts. These tariffs, while inflating costs, have positively influenced regional manufacturing developments, reducing dependency on imports.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Ranibizumab Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Ranibizumab Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Ranibizumab Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Ranibizumab Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1. Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2. Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3. Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4. Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.5. Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1. Rising Adoption of Anti-VEGF Therapies for Retinal Diseases

4.2.2. Growing Preference for Prefilled Syringe Formulations

4.2.3. Increasing Treatment Demand for Diabetic Eye Disorders

4.2.4. Expansion of Ophthalmology Specialty Care Centers

4.2.5. Higher Use of Long-Term Maintenance Therapy in Chronic Retinal Conditions



5. Ranibizumab Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Ophthalmology Clinics

5.3. Specialty Eye Care Centers

5.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.5. Retina Specialty Clinics



6. Ranibizumab Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Ranibizumab Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Ranibizumab PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Ranibizumab Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Ranibizumab Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Ranibizumab Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Ranibizumab Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Ranibizumab Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Ranibizumab Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Single Use Prefilled Syringe, Single Use Glass Vial

9.2. Global Ranibizumab Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Wet Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (MCNV), Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO)

9.3. Global Ranibizumab Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

9.4. Global Ranibizumab Market, Sub-Segmentation of Single Use Prefilled Syringe, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

0.3 Ml Syringe, 0.5 Ml Syringe, 1 Ml Syringe, Other Volume Variants

9.5. Global Ranibizumab Market, Sub-Segmentation of Single Use Glass Vial, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

0.5 Mg or 0.05 Ml Vial, 1.0 Mg or 0.1 Ml Vial, 2.0 Mg or 0.2 Ml Vial, Other Volume Variants



Companies Featured

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Genentech Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Biocon Limited

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd

Formycon AG

Coherus BioSciences Inc

Xbrane Biopharma AB

Alvotech

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Cipla Limited

Lupin Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Enzene Biosciences Ltd

Amman Pharmaceutical Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nsrmw

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