Apex Auto Solutions Inc Honored with Prestigious Innovation Award for Auto and Home Refinance Solutions

Chicago, Illinois, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Auto Solutions Inc., a leader in financial-readiness and coordination services, announced a strategic partnership with several financial institutions to simplify and strengthen the auto and home refinance process for consumers. The initiative makes refinancing more accessible, organized, and outcome-focused for customers seeking better terms and stronger financial positioning.

Unlike traditional refinance support that mainly targets a lower monthly payment, Apex focuses on the true cost of borrowing by helping customers attack the actual interest burden, with a special emphasis on auto loans. For borrowers facing excessive interest, inflated balances, or negative equity, Apex coordinates a path to address the negative-equity portion and then prepares the customer to refinance the vehicle itself at more competitive terms. Apex does not originate or fund loans; it prepares customers, organizes documentation, and coordinates with lending partners.

Through this partnership network, Apex continues to offer auto and home refinance preparation, insurance review and optimization, and financial-readiness coordination. Customers also benefit from a centralized, text-driven system and mobile platform that provide a single communication thread, a unified dashboard for service tracking and savings visibility, and text/email payment reminders seven days and 24 hours before due dates—reducing time on hold, repeated verification, and missed deadlines.

“This partnership marks a major step forward in how consumers prepare for refinancing, especially in auto situations where the real issue is the total cost of the debt,” said Matthew Corey, CEO of Apex Auto Solutions Inc.

Apex Auto Solutions Inc. does not act as a lender, mortgage broker, bank, or insurer. Its role is to prepare, organize, and coordinate customers for refinance, insurance-review, and financial-readiness opportunities with outside providers and partners.

promocode=Help2

Press Inquiries

Matthew Corey

Support@apexautosolutionsinc.com

https://apexautosolutionsinc.com

16305971075