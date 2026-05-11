Lecanemab Injection Market Report 2026: Increasing Adoption of Monoclonal Antibody Therapies and Rising Focus on Early Alzheimer's Intervention - Global Long-term Forecasts to 2030 and 2035

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lecanemab Injection Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lecanemab Injection Market Global Report 2026 serves as a vital resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management. It provides in-depth insights into the rapidly expanding lecanemab injection market. The report delves into emerging trends projected to influence the market for the next decade and beyond.

The lecanemab injection market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with the market expanding from $2.53 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $3.07 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. This surge is attributed to accelerated FDA approvals, phase 3 clinical trial successes, and full Medicare reimbursement. The forecast projects the market to grow to $6.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.2%, driven by increased early-stage Alzheimer's diagnosis rates, greater acceptance by physicians, and a rising aging population. The expansion of reimbursement policies in Europe and increased patient adherence to subcutaneous formulations are also key factors.

The lecanemab injection market's growth is further fueled by an increase in Alzheimer's disease prevalence, a condition linked to the aging population. Lecanemab injections aim to manage Alzheimer's by targeting amyloid-beta plaques, thereby slowing cognitive decline and improving the quality of life. For instance, the Alzheimer's Association reported that by April 2025, approximately 7.2 million Americans aged 65 and older were affected by Alzheimer's, and this number is set to increase as the baby boomer generation ages. This demographic change significantly drives the lecanemab market growth.

Key players like Eisai Co. Ltd. are at the forefront, developing advanced therapeutic solutions such as humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibodies to decelerate cognitive decline. Notably, in August 2025, Eisai's introduction of Leqembi in the European Union marked the first European Commission-approved treatment addressing Alzheimer's underlying causes.

In a strategic move in November 2024, Eisai partnered with the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry (NCNP) to explore APOE genetic testing in support of anti-amyloid beta therapies, aiming to optimize lecanemab treatment outcomes. Such collaborations are crucial for advancing treatment efficacy and safety.

Regional insights reveal North America as the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Tariffs, however, are impacting the market by elevating costs of imported pharmaceutical ingredients and related supplies. Although this presents reimbursement challenges, it is also incentivizing local manufacturing and supply diversification.

Lecanemab injection is an innovative monoclonal antibody treatment administered intravenously to slow cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer's patients. Available in 200 mg and 500 mg vial presentations, these injections are distributed through hospitals, online, and retail pharmacies. The market entails sales of various lecanemab products, companion diagnostic tools, and administration supplies, all contributing to significant revenues within specified geographic markets.

In conclusion, the lecanemab injection market is on a trajectory of rapid growth, propelled by demographic trends, medical advancements, and strategic partnerships, positioning it as a key player in Alzheimer's disease management globally.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

Increasing Adoption of Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

Rising Focus on Early Alzheimer's Intervention

Growing Use of Biomarker-Based Patient Selection

Expansion of Precision Neurology Treatments

Enhanced Emphasis on Disease-Modifying Drugs

Report Scope:

Type: 200mg Per Vial; 500mg Per Vial

Formulation Type: IV Infusion; SC Injection

Patient Stage: Early Alzheimer's Disease; Mild Cognitive Impairment; Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Age Group: 60-70 Years; 71-80 Years; 81+ Years

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies

Companies Featured

Biogen Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7qz2r

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