Plumbing Detectives LLC Expands Pre-Rain-Season Sewer Camera Inspections After Documenting Severe Cast Iron Pipe Deterioration in Venice Slab Homes

Venice, FL, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumbing Detectives LLC announced today the expansion of its pre-rain-season sewer camera inspection services throughout Venice and Sarasota County after documenting severe internal deterioration in aging cast iron drain systems beneath multiple South Florida slab homes. The company reports that homes built between 1970 and 1990 are showing advanced corrosion, pipe bellies, and flow blockages that may increase the risk of sewer backups and underground drain failures during the June 1 start of Florida’s rainy season.

45-year-old cast iron sewer pipe removed from a South Venice slab — showing near-complete internal corrosion, black scale buildup, and debris blocking half the pipe diameter. Plumbing Detectives LLC, Venice FL 2026.

"Most Venice homeowners don't realize their original cast iron drain system is usually rusting from the inside out," said Reynolds. "By the time you see slow drains, backups, or gurgling fixtures, the pipe has often already been deteriorating for years underneath the home. We're pulling cast iron out of South Venice slabs right now that is so corroded the pipe walls have nearly collapsed. The water has nowhere to go."

What Plumbing Detectives LLC Is Finding Inside Venice Slabs

During a recent sewer camera inspection and replacement project on a 1980 South Venice property, Plumbing Detectives LLC documented cast iron drain pipe that had deteriorated to near-complete internal collapse. The pipe — original to the home's 1980 construction — showed heavy black scale buildup coating the interior walls, significant corrosion eating through the pipe material itself, a belly or low spot where wastewater pooled instead of flowing toward the septic system, and debris accumulation blocking more than half the pipe's usable diameter.

The homeowner had noticed gurgling sounds at the toilet when the washing machine and dishwasher ran simultaneously — a classic early warning sign of a drain system under stress. A sewer camera inspection revealed the problem immediately. By the time the pipe was excavated and removed, the extent of internal corrosion was severe enough that failure — and a potential slab backup — was a matter of months away.

Why Cast Iron Fails in Florida Faster Than Anywhere Else

Cast iron drain pipe installed in Florida slab construction faces a unique combination of deterioration factors that accelerate its failure compared to northern markets. Florida's humid subtropical climate creates consistently moist soil conditions surrounding the pipe. The region's sandy, slightly acidic soil chemistry attacks cast iron from the outside while wastewater acids attack from the inside simultaneously. Unlike homes in northern states built with basement or crawl space plumbing that can be visually inspected, South Florida slab construction buries cast iron completely beneath concrete — making deterioration invisible until it reaches a crisis point.

According to a 2023 study conducted by the Utah State University Water Research Laboratory, cast iron pipes fail at a rate of 28.6 breaks per 100 miles annually — nearly ten times the failure rate of modern PVC pipe at 2.9 breaks per 100 miles. For Venice homeowners whose 1980s slab homes still run on original cast iron systems, that data point carries serious weight.

Why Rain Season Makes an Already Critical Problem Worse

With Sarasota County's rain season beginning June 1st, Reynolds is urging homeowners with pre-1990 slab construction to schedule sewer camera inspections before the first storms arrive.

"A compromised cast iron line that is managing day to day can fail completely when rain season hits," Reynolds explained. "Saturated soil shifts. Ground movement stresses already weakened pipe joints. And when you add the increased volume of water moving through the system during heavy rain events — a line that was barely holding together simply gives out. We see it every year."

Heavy rainfall events increase hydrostatic pressure in the soil surrounding buried drain lines. For cast iron pipe already weakened by decades of internal corrosion and external soil exposure, that pressure increase can cause joint separation, complete belly collapse, or full pipe failure — resulting in sewage backing up into the home through floor drains, toilets, and tub drains.

The Diagnostic First Approach

Plumbing Detectives LLC uses professional grade sewer camera equipment to inspect drain lines and locate the exact position of deterioration, bellies, blockages, and joint failures before any excavation begins. The company's locator technology pinpoints problem areas to within inches — allowing precise slab cutting that minimizes disruption to flooring and living spaces.

"We don't guess and we don't dig blind," Reynolds said. "We put eyes on the problem first, show the homeowner exactly what we found on the camera screen, and then build a repair plan around what the camera actually reveals. That's what it means to be a Plumbing Detective."

Venice Homeowners Most at Risk

Reynolds identifies the following as highest risk properties requiring immediate camera inspection before rain season:

Any home built between 1970 and 1990 on a concrete slab in Venice, South Venice, Nokomis, Englewood, North Port, or Osprey. Properties that have experienced slow drains, recurring clogs, gurgling fixtures, or sewage odors at any point in the past two years. Homes where the dishwasher or washing machine running causes gurgling or backup at the toilet — a specific symptom of a belly or blockage in the main trunk line. Properties where septic systems have been recently replaced or serviced, as excavation during septic work frequently disturbs and displaces buried drain lines. Seasonal properties that sit vacant during summer months, as stagnant water accelerates sediment buildup and internal pipe deterioration.

Sewer Camera Inspections Available Now

Plumbing Detectives LLC is currently scheduling sewer camera inspections throughout Venice, Sarasota, Nokomis, Osprey, Englewood, North Port, and Lakewood Ranch ahead of the June 1st rain season start. Inspections include a full camera run of the main sewer trunk line, real time viewing for the homeowner, and a complete assessment of pipe condition with documented findings.

Homeowners concerned about aging cast iron drain systems are encouraged to schedule an inspection before rain season arrives.

About Plumbing Detectives LLC

Plumbing Detectives LLC is a licensed residential plumbing company serving Venice, Sarasota, Nokomis, Osprey, Englewood, North Port, and Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Founded by Michael Reynolds, a licensed Florida plumber who began his career at age 16 and trained on major commercial and municipal projects in New York City, the company operates on a diagnostic-first philosophy — investigating the root cause of every plumbing problem before any repair begins. Plumbing Detectives LLC specializes in sewer line repair and replacement, sewer camera inspection, cast iron to PVC conversion, water heater repair and installation, tankless water heater systems, repiping, drain cleaning, hydro jetting, leak detection, and emergency plumbing services throughout Sarasota County.

Plumbing Detectives LLC 312 E Venice Avenue, Suite 203 Venice, FL 34285 Phone: 239-388-3631 Website: plumbingdetectivesfl.com License: CFC1434139

Sewer camera footage inside a 45-year-old cast iron drain line in South Venice — standing water completely filling the pipe, causing gurgling fixtures. Plumbing Detectives LLC, Venice FL 2026.

About Plumbing Detectives LLC

Plumbing Detectives LLC is a licensed plumbing company serving Venice, Sarasota, Nokomis, Osprey, Englewood, and North Port Florida. Specializing in water heater replacement, sewer line repair, repiping, drain cleaning, and emergency plumbing services. Founded by Michael Reynolds, a licensed Florida plumber with decades of experience. License #CFC1434139.

Press Inquiries

Michael Reynolds

mike@plumbingdetectivesfl.com

2393883631

https://plumbingdetectivesfl.com

312 E Venice Ave