BASF Safety Scouts program celebrates five years of championing farm safety for children

CALGARY, ALBERTA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada is proudly marking five years of the BASF Safety Scouts program – an initiative aimed at building the foundations of farm safety through children’s activity kits and education. Annually, the BASF Safety Scouts program provides educational safety kits at no cost to farm families across Canada in support of farm safety. This year, the program is set to reach 10,000 kits distributed since its launch in 2021.

The foundation of BASF Safety Scouts is to provide resources to farm families that make learning about farm safety engaging and fun for children. The program reflects the commitment of BASF to supporting safe and healthy communities across the regions where customers call home.

“Reaching this five-year milestone of BASF Safety Scouts is an incredible achievement, and its popularity reflects the importance of engaging kids in farm safety conversations,” said Tabetha Boot, Head of Communications and Industry Relations for BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada. “By giving kids the knowledge and confidence to recognize risks and make safe choices, we’re helping to build stronger, safer farming communities for generations to come.”

As part of the program’s fifth year, BASF is the presenting sponsor of Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) Kids FarmSafe Week, taking place from May 11–17. BASF is proud to once again partner with CASA to build awareness of preventable farm safety risks and inspire farm families to foster a culture of safety.

In celebration of CASA Kids FarmSafe Week, BASF will moderate an educational webinar, “Raising Kids, Raising Awareness: A Farm Safety Discussion” with Olympian and farm mom Kaitlyn Lawes. To be held on May 14 from 12-1 p.m. CDT, the session will explore the mental load carried by farm families, the vigilance required to keep children safe, and the importance of creating environments where both families and farms can thrive.

“Kids FarmSafe Week has played an important role in providing the tools needed to make farm safety a priority for the whole family,” said Sandra Miller, Executive Director, CASA. “Support from partners like BASF makes it possible for us to continue our mission of promoting a culture of agricultural safety in Canada.”

Each year, BASF provides BASF Safety Scout kits for children ages three to six and BASF Safety Captain kits for children over six that include farm safety activities that help educate children about the potential risks on the farm. Kits can be ordered online and include an adjustable child-sized safety vest, a membership certificate, farm safety-themed activity booklet, sticker sheets and more.

For more information about BASF Safety Scouts and to order a BASF Safety Scout kit, speak with your BASF rep, or visit the website.

About BASF Agricultural Solutions Division

BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada is a leader in research and product development that benefits Canadian growers. To find out more about BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, visit www.agsolutions.ca or follow us on X and Instagram.

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide sufficient and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That’s why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €990 million in 2025, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, and our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and stakeholders along the value chain. In 2025, our business generated sales of €9.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers’ green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 108,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

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