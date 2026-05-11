Secai Partners With Mila to Accelerate AI-Powered Healthcare Across North America

MONTREAL, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secai, the Montreal-based healthcare AI company behind the Voxira platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, the world’s largest academic AI research center specialized in deep learning.

Through this partnership with Mila, Secai will leverage world-class AI research and a diverse expert network to further enhance its tools, accelerate growth, and deepen its impact on the North American healthcare market, namely with:

Access to a diverse network of leading AI researchers and experts

Privileged opportunities for professional development and knowledge-sharing

Participation in high-level events and collaborative research initiatives





‘‘Administrative work within healthcare remains a major barrier, taking time away from patient care,’’ said Stéphane Létourneau, Executive Vice-President of Mila. “We’re excited to welcome Secai to our network and support their vision of making healthcare more efficient and patient-focused through AI-powered solutions.’’

“The collaboration with Mila validates the depth of our technology and the urgency of the problem we’re solving,” added Dr Ragui Ibrahim, President & CEO of Secai. “This partnership accelerates our ability to push the boundaries of medical AI — from real-time clinical reasoning to autonomous patient interaction.”

Discover Voxira

Healthcare professionals spend an increasing share of their time on administrative tasks, time taken away from patients. With two core components, Voxira platform directly addresses this challenge by automating the administrative layer of clinical practice. Voxira Voice is an AI medical secretary that manages appointments, patient inquiries, and calls 24/7. Voxira Scribe (formerly NoteGen) automates clinical notes and transcription in real time, allowing physicians to stay fully present with their patients while documentation happens in the background.

Voxira is the first AI voice agent to receive TGV certification from the Quebec Ministry of Health, reflecting the rigour and reliability of its technology.

About Secai

Secai is a Montreal-based AI company focused on closing the gap between advanced technology and daily clinical practice. Its tools are built for practical, reliable use — helping clinics run smoothly, lightening their admin load and giving patients faster, better access to care. The growing Secai ecosystem is built around the unified Voxira platform, automating patient engagement and reducing administrative burden for medical practices across North America. For more information, visit voxira.ai.

About Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio, Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute is the world’s largest academic AI research center specialized in deep learning, home to a community over 1500 members strong. Based in Montreal, Mila was created out of a unique partnership between Université de Montréal and McGill University, dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs that drive innovation and ensure AI benefits everyone. A non-profit organization, Mila is strongly supported by the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy and by the Government of Quebec. Internationally recognized for its influential research, global innovation partnerships, and leadership in multilateral efforts on responsible AI, Mila continues to shape the future of AI worldwide. For more information, visit mila.quebec.