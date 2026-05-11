74Software: Disclosure of transactions in own shares from May 4 to 5, 2026

Press Release



74Software: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, May 11th, 2026 – In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 20, 2025, for the implementation of a share buyback program, 74Software (LEI: 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from May 4 to 5, 2026:

Transaction

Day Total Daily Volume

(number of shares) Weighted Average Acquisition Price

(€/share) Transaction Amount

(€) Market

Identification Code 04/05/2026 231 35.90 8,293 XPAR 05/05/2026 2,275 35.63 81,062 XPAR TOTAL 2,506 35.66 89,355 -

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2 and following.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 – acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78– cchouard@74software.com

Detailed disclosure of trading in own shares from May 4 to 5, 2026

Name of the Issuer Issuer Identification Code PSI Name PSI Identification Code Transaction Day Identification Code of the Financial Instrument Price Currency Quantity purchased Market ID code Transaction Reference Number Purpose of the buyback 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 04/05/2026 12:10:12 FR0011040500 35.9 EUR 200 XPAR 1129743-13569b124 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 04/05/2026 12:45:36 FR0011040500 35.9 EUR 31 XPAR 1129743-14849b124 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 09:04:07 FR0011040500 35.9 EUR 400 XPAR 1129743-7169b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 09:08:50 FR0011040500 35.8 EUR 121 XPAR 1129743-8193b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 09:21:21 FR0011040500 35.8 EUR 1 XPAR 1129743-8449b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 09:21:21 FR0011040500 35.8 EUR 128 XPAR 1129743-8705b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 09:24:19 FR0011040500 35.6 EUR 200 XPAR 1129743-9217b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 10:48:15 FR0011040500 35.6 EUR 118 XPAR 1129743-11009b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 11:13:00 FR0011040500 35.6 EUR 134 XPAR 1129743-11777b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 12:40:58 FR0011040500 35.6 EUR 16 XPAR 1129743-12801b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 12:40:58 FR0011040500 35.6 EUR 150 XPAR 1129743-13313b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 13:48:19 FR0011040500 35.6 EUR 200 XPAR 1129743-14337b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 15:19:48 FR0011040500 35.7 EUR 191 XPAR 1129743-16129b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 15:19:48 FR0011040500 35.7 EUR 9 XPAR 1129743-16385b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 15:32:45 FR0011040500 35.6 EUR 200 XPAR 1129743-16641b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 15:41:52 FR0011040500 35.4 EUR 200 XPAR 1129743-19201b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 15:44:45 FR0011040500 35.2 EUR 200 XPAR 1129743-19969b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 17:15:48 FR0011040500 35.9 EUR 2 XPAR 1129743-24065b125 Coverage 74SOFTWARE 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77 CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL N4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO39 05/05/2026 17:25:54 FR0011040500 35.9 EUR 5 XPAR 1129743-25089b125 Coverage





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