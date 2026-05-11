74Software: Disclosure of transactions in own shares from May 4 to 5, 2026

 | Source: 74Software 74Software

Press Release

74Software: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, May 11th, 2026 – In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 20, 2025, for the implementation of a share buyback program, 74Software (LEI: 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from May 4 to 5, 2026:

Transaction
Day		Total Daily Volume
(number of shares)		Weighted Average Acquisition Price
(€/share) 		Transaction Amount
(€)		Market
Identification Code
04/05/202623135.908,293XPAR
05/05/20262,27535.6381,062XPAR
TOTAL2,50635.6689,355 -

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2 and following.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 – acarli@74software.com
Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78– cchouard@74software.com

Detailed disclosure of trading in own shares from May 4 to 5, 2026

Name of the IssuerIssuer Identification CodePSI Name PSI Identification CodeTransaction DayIdentification Code of the Financial InstrumentPriceCurrencyQuantity purchasedMarket ID codeTransaction Reference NumberPurpose of the buyback
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3904/05/2026 12:10:12FR001104050035.9EUR200XPAR1129743-13569b124Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3904/05/2026 12:45:36FR001104050035.9EUR31XPAR1129743-14849b124Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 09:04:07FR001104050035.9EUR400XPAR1129743-7169b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 09:08:50FR001104050035.8EUR121XPAR1129743-8193b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 09:21:21FR001104050035.8EUR1XPAR1129743-8449b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 09:21:21FR001104050035.8EUR128XPAR1129743-8705b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 09:24:19FR001104050035.6EUR200XPAR1129743-9217b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 10:48:15FR001104050035.6EUR118XPAR1129743-11009b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 11:13:00FR001104050035.6EUR134XPAR1129743-11777b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 12:40:58FR001104050035.6EUR16XPAR1129743-12801b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 12:40:58FR001104050035.6EUR150XPAR1129743-13313b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 13:48:19FR001104050035.6EUR200XPAR1129743-14337b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 15:19:48FR001104050035.7EUR191XPAR1129743-16129b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 15:19:48FR001104050035.7EUR9XPAR1129743-16385b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 15:32:45FR001104050035.6EUR200XPAR1129743-16641b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 15:41:52FR001104050035.4EUR200XPAR1129743-19201b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 15:44:45FR001104050035.2EUR200XPAR1129743-19969b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 17:15:48FR001104050035.9EUR2XPAR1129743-24065b125Coverage
74SOFTWARE96950022O6SP7FQONJ77CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIALN4JDFKKH2FTD8RKFXO3905/05/2026 17:25:54FR001104050035.9EUR5XPAR1129743-25089b125Coverage


Attachment


Attachments

11052026_74SW_PR_ShareBuyback_WeekMay4_EN
GlobeNewswire

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