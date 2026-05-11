Arqit Quantum Inc. Sets First Half 2026 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET

LONDON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. (“Arqit”), a leader in quantum safe encryption, announces it will report financial results for the six months ending March 31, 2026 on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Arqit will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on May 21, 2026 with the Company’s CEO, Andy Leaver, and CFO, Nick Pointon. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “News & Events” page of the Company’s website at ir.arqit.uk. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ir.arqit.uk.

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) secures the world’s most critical data with quantum-safe encryption software. Simple, scalable, and compliant, its products integrate with existing infrastructure, requiring no hardware changes. Arqit provides a complete “Detect, Protect, Comply” solution for governments and enterprises that protects data, ensures compliance, and safeguards their transition to the post-quantum era.

Arqit’s primary product offerings are Encryption Intelligence and NetworkSecure™. Encryption Intelligence detects cryptographic exposure, identifies vulnerabilities, and maps dependencies. NetworkSecure™ protects data in transit with provably secure post-quantum cryptography and contributes to establishment of confidential compute environments for complete data sovereignty.

Arqit is an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography (2024) and a multi-award-winner in quantum-safe security. For more information, visit www.arqitgroup.com

Media relations enquiries:

Arqit: pr@arqit.uk

Investor relations enquiries:

Arqit: investorrelations@arqit.uk