PSIX INVESTOR ALERT: Power Solutions International, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Power Solutions International Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities between May 8, 2025 and March 2, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until May 19, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Power Solutions International class action lawsuit. Captioned Dishion v. Power Solutions International, Inc., No. 26-cv-03149 (N.D. Ill.), the Power Solutions International class action lawsuit charges Power Solutions International and certain of Power Solutions International’s top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Power Solutions International class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-power-solutions-international-inc-class-action-lawsuit-psix.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Power Solutions International designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems.

The Power Solutions International class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Power Solutions International overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; and (ii) Power Solutions International understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies.”

The Power Solutions International class action lawsuit further alleges that on November 6, 2025, Power Solutions International released its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that “gross margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 23.9%, a decrease of 5.0%” year-over- year due in part to “temporary inefficiencies related to [Power Solutions International’s] accelerated production ramp-up” for “key data center product lines.” Power Solutions International also allegedly revealed that it “anticipates … sales growth of 45%” for full year 2025, which indicated a sharp deceleration as Power Solutions International had reported year-over-year growth of 74% in the second quarter and 65% in the third quarter 2025. On this news, the price of Power Solutions International stock fell more than 19%, according to the complaint.

Then, on March 2, 2026, Power Solutions International announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, revealing that gross margin declined 8% year-over-year due to “operating inefficiencies related to [Power Solutions International’s] accelerated production ramp-up for data center product lines.” Power Solutions International also provided its outlook for 2026, allegedly including only “moderate margin improvement from the products serving data center markets.” On this news, the price of Power Solutions International stock fell nearly 29%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Power Solutions International securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Power Solutions International class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Power Solutions International investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Power Solutions International shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Power Solutions International class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com