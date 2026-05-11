Gastric Cancer Global Clinical Trials Market Review Report 2026: Region, Country (G7 & E7), Phase, Trial Status, End Points Status and Sponsor Type

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastric Cancer - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report presents top-line data, offering insights into the number of trials and average enrollment across leading nations worldwide. It encapsulates the clinical trial scenarios by region, country (G7 & E7), trial phase, trial status, endpoint status, and sponsor type.

Furthermore, it highlights the prominent drugs involved in ongoing trials, utilizing the analyst's proprietary Pharma Clinical Trials Database, which aggregates data from over 80 clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, and news sources globally. This database is regularly updated using a dynamic process.

Enhanced decision-making capabilities are a key benefit of this report, offering strategic insights to bolster competitive advantage.

Report Scope

Offers a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape for Gastric Cancer.

Provides top-level data on clinical trials segmented by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type, and Endpoint Status.

Includes reviews of top companies, detailing all relevant trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status).

Lists unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended, and Withdrawn) with their reasons.

Features enrollment trends for the past five years.

Includes the latest news from the past three months.

Latest Clinical Trials News on Gastric Cancer

Mar 24, 2026: First-Line Triplet Combination of Zolbetuximab, mFOLFOX6 and Nivolumab Targeting CLDN18.2 in HER2-negative, Advanced Gastric or GEJ Adenocarcinoma

Mar 17, 2026: Tonix Announces Oral Presentation and Two Poster Presentations on Preclinical Immuno-oncology Portfolio at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026

Mar 17, 2026: Henlius Debuts Preclinical Data of Its Proprietary CDH17 ADC, Showing a Differentiated Profile in GI Cancers at ADC Asia Congress 2026

Mar 16, 2026: Novabridge Announces Productive FDA Type B Meeting on Potential Accelerated Approval Pathway for Givastomig in Gastric Cancer

Mar 16, 2026: Avacta announces opening of Phase 1 trial for second pipeline asset, FAP-Exd a sustained-release pre|CISION exatecan peptide-drug conjugate

Feb 24, 2026: Avacta's pre|CISION Mechanism for Payload Delivery Shows Key Advantages Compared to an Antibody Drug Conjugate in Innovative AI-Driven Analysis

Feb 24, 2026: Nivolumab Plus Chemotherapy Continues to Demonstrate Long-Term Survival Benefits in Patients with Gastric, GEJ and Oesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Feb 17, 2026: NovaBridge Doses First Patient in Global, Randomized Phase 2 Study of Givastomig Combined With Immunochemotherapy in Patients With 1L Gastric Cancer

Feb 12, 2026: CHM CDH17 Advances to Dose Level 3

Feb 09, 2026: Voluntary Announcement Completion of Subject Enrollment in Phase III Clinical Trial of Tecotabart Vedotin “CLDN18.2 ADC”

Feb 02, 2026: Imfinzi Perioperative Regimen Recommended for Approval in the EU by CHMP for Patients With Early Gastric and Gastroesophageal Cancers

Feb 02, 2026: Henlius Holds U.S. Investigator Meeting for HLX22-GC-301, a Head-to-Head Phase 3 Trial vs Standard of Care (±Pembrolizumab) in HER2+ Gastric Cancer

Jan 28, 2026: Qurebio To Present at ASCO 2026 Its Q-1802 Phase II Clinical Results

Jan 27, 2026: Alphamab Oncology Announces the Results of a Phase III Clinical Study of Anbenitamab (KN026) Were Published in Annals of Oncology

Jan 16, 2026: Appclon Partner Henlius, Jpmorgan Chase, Confident That AC101 Will Become a Blockbuster as a First-Line Treatment for Gastric Cancer

Jan 14, 2026: Akeso’s PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific trumps chemo in frontline gastric cancer

Jan 11, 2026: Results From Neoadjuvant Studies of Henlius’ Serplulimab in Colon/Rectal Cancer Released at ASCO GI 2026

Jan 09, 2026: Henlius Accelerates Global Phase 3 Head-to-Head Development of HLX22 as First-Line Treatment for HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer

Jan 08, 2026: Asieris Enrolls First Patient in China in Phase I Clinical Trial of APL-2401 for Patients with FGFR2/3-Driven Advanced Solid Tumors

Jan 07, 2026: Study Ties Zanidatamab Combo to 32-Month Median OS in HER2+ Metastatic Gastric Cancer

Jan 06, 2026: NovaBridge Presents Positive Givastomig Dose Expansion Data from the Phase 1b Combination Study in Patients with 1L Metastatic Gastric Cancer

Companies Featured

Merck & Co Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Roche Holding AG

AstraZeneca Plc

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Co

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Pfizer Inc

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dmip3v

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