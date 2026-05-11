MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Quantum Key Distribution Technology Facilitates Smooth Iteration of Bitcoin’s Post-Quantum Protocol

SHENZHEN, China, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the "Company"), a technology service provider, relies on its full-stack technological accumulation in the field of quantum security and innovatively launches a proprietary solution based on quantum key distribution technology. This solution precisely addresses the industry’s adaptation bottlenecks and provides practical, highly compatible technical support for the smooth iteration of Bitcoin’s post-quantum protocol, demonstrating the core competitiveness of Chinese technology enterprises in the global digital asset security field.

The quantum key distribution (QKD) technology adopted by HOLO this time differs from traditional encryption technologies based on mathematical problems. Its core advantage lies in building a security barrier based on the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics, fundamentally resisting attacks from quantum computing. Quantum key distribution technology is based on the quantum no-cloning theorem. Any eavesdropping behavior will disturb the quantum state of photons, and the communicating parties can detect eavesdropping through bit error rate detection. Once the bit error rate exceeds the threshold, communication is immediately terminated, ensuring the absolute security of key transmission. Compared with traditional encryption technologies, quantum key distribution technology does not need to rely on complex mathematical problems and is not affected by quantum algorithms such as Shor’s algorithm or Grover’s algorithm. Even when quantum computers reach a mature stage, they cannot crack the encryption system based on this technology, providing Bitcoin with long-term and stable quantum security protection.

At the technical research and development level, HOLO has achieved an independent breakthrough in quantum key distribution technology and built a technical architecture that combines high efficiency and lightweight design, adapting to the core characteristics of the Bitcoin network. The company’s R&D team has carried out targeted optimizations on quantum key distribution technology in response to the characteristics of Bitcoin’s high concurrency, distributed nature, and uneven computing power, breaking through the three major technical challenges of low key transmission efficiency, high difficulty in node adaptation, and high resource consumption, and forming a core technology system with independent intellectual property rights. HOLO’s optimized quantum key distribution technology can effectively reduce the pressure of on-chain data storage, adapt to the current computing power status of Bitcoin nodes, and does not require nodes to perform large-scale hardware upgrades, significantly reducing upgrade costs.

In response to the most prominent pain points of protocol iteration and compatibility with the existing network in Bitcoin’s post-quantum upgrade, HOLO’s quantum key distribution technology solution innovatively adopts a script-layer extension and dual-system collaborative adaptation approach. Without modifying Bitcoin’s underlying core protocol, it enables seamless integration with the existing network ecosystem. The solution adds a lightweight quantum key verification plugin at Bitcoin’s existing script layer and establishes an independent quantum key distribution channel, forming a complementary and collaborative mode with the original ECDSA signature system. Upgraded nodes can simultaneously support quantum key verification and traditional signature verification, while nodes that have not yet been upgraded can continue to use the original verification logic, achieving smooth bidirectional communication between nodes at different upgrade stages and fundamentally eliminating the risk of network splitting. This lightweight extension design not only bypasses the lengthy consensus process of Bitcoin community protocol modifications but also minimizes the impact of the upgrade on the existing network. Compared with similar industry adaptation solutions, it achieves significant breakthroughs in compatibility, deployment efficiency, and cost control, enabling rapid adaptation without requiring underlying modifications to the nodes.

In view of the core characteristics of Bitcoin’s UTXO model, HOLO has carried out scenario-based adaptation of quantum key distribution technology and optimized the association mechanism between quantum keys and UTXOs to ensure the efficiency of transaction verification. Bitcoin adopts the UTXO (Unspent Transaction Output) model, where each transaction requires verification of the output of the previous transaction. This requires the post-quantum solution to have efficient signature verification capability to avoid affecting transaction processing efficiency due to verification delays. HOLO’s binding design of quantum keys and UTXOs enables synchronous execution of transaction signing and key verification, which not only improves verification speed but also perfectly matches Bitcoin network’s transaction processing demand of several transactions per second, avoiding network transaction congestion caused by the introduction of post-quantum technology. At the same time, the solution also optimizes the storage mechanism of quantum keys by adopting a distributed quantum storage design, dispersing keys in quantum state form across multiple nodes. The complete reconstruction can only be achieved through quantum entanglement exchange, further enhancing key security and preventing asset risks caused by key leakage.

Node computing power adaptation is another major pain point in Bitcoin’s post-quantum upgrade. Currently, there is a large difference in computing power among Bitcoin nodes worldwide. Some home nodes and small mining pool nodes have limited computing power and cannot bear the computational pressure of complex post-quantum algorithms. To address this issue, HOLO has achieved lightweight deployment of quantum key distribution technology through technical optimization, significantly reducing the computing pressure and resource consumption of nodes. The solution adopts a collaborative architecture of edge computing and quantum key distribution, migrating some complex key computation tasks to edge nodes, while core nodes are only responsible for key verification and transaction confirmation, effectively alleviating the computing power burden on core nodes. At the same time, the company has also optimized the quantum key generation algorithm and simplified the computation process, enabling low-computing-power nodes to easily complete the reception and verification of quantum keys without hardware upgrades. This greatly reduces the adaptation cost for nodes and promotes the widespread implementation of post-quantum upgrades across global nodes.

The secure transition of existing assets is also an important issue that cannot be ignored in the process of Bitcoin’s post-quantum upgrade. According to industry technical research data, approximately 6.9 million bitcoins in the Bitcoin network are stored in addresses where the public keys have been fully exposed (such as P2PK and early reused P2PKH addresses). After quantum computers mature, the corresponding private keys of such assets can be quickly cracked, leading to the illegal theft of assets. HOLO’s quantum key distribution technology solution addresses this issue by designing a quantum encryption migration mechanism for existing assets, providing comprehensive security protection for legacy assets. The mechanism encrypts and encapsulates existing asset addresses using quantum keys to generate quantum-secure addresses. Users can complete asset migration through existing wallet terminals without exposing private keys during the migration process, ensuring asset security. At the same time, the solution also supports gradual migration of existing assets, allowing users to complete asset migration in batches according to their own needs, avoiding network congestion caused by concentrated migration, and achieving a secure connection between existing assets and incremental assets.

HOLO’s quantum key distribution technology solution not only solves the industry adaptation bottleneck of Bitcoin’s post-quantum upgrade but also achieves multiple breakthroughs in technological innovation and engineering implementation. Compared with other post-quantum solutions currently on the market, this solution has three core advantages: first, strong compatibility, requiring no modification to Bitcoin’s underlying protocol and achieving seamless adaptation with the existing network, nodes, and wallet terminals, significantly reducing upgrade costs; second, lightweight deployment, which reduces node computing power requirements through algorithm optimization and architectural design, promoting the widespread implementation of post-quantum upgrades; third, long-term security, building a security barrier based on the principles of quantum mechanics, providing long-term quantum security assurance while realizing the secure transition of existing assets. These advantages make the solution one of the optimal paths for Bitcoin’s current post-quantum upgrade.

As the world’s most influential blockchain network, Bitcoin’s post-quantum upgrade solution will provide important technical reference for other public chains such as Ethereum and Solana. The lightweight adaptation architecture and collaborative compatibility mechanism developed by HOLO can be quickly reused in other blockchain networks, accelerating the post-quantum security transformation of the global blockchain industry and promoting the construction of a more secure and reliable digital infrastructure for the entire industry. In addition, HOLO will leverage the core advantages of quantum key distribution technology to expand the application of the technology in other blockchain scenarios and financial technology fields, promote the large-scale implementation of quantum security technology, and contribute to the healthy and orderly development of the digital economy.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography, and enhancing Bitcoin’s resistance to quantum attacks is a key development plan. HOLO’s cash reserves exceed 390 million U.S. dollars, and it plans to invest more than 400 million U.S. dollars in Bitcoin blockchain quantum security development, quantum computing technology research and development, quantum holography technology research and development, and derivative products and technology development in other cutting-edge technology fields. With the support of several hundred million U.S. dollars in funding, HOLO’s goal is to become the world’s leading company in quantum-resistant Bitcoin security blockchain technology.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography. With cash reserves exceeding 390 million USD, the company plans to invest over 400 million USD in blockchain development, quantum computing R&D, quantum holography technology, as well as in the development of derivatives and technologies in cutting-edge fields such as AI, AR, and more. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become a global leader in quantum holography and quantum computing technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

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Contacts

MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

Email: IR@mcvrar.com