Upwork Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK). The investigation focuses on Upwork’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Upwork securities?

If you purchased Upwork securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 7, 2026, Upwork reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed that GSV was approximately flat year-over-year, revenue grew 1% year-over-year to $195.5 million, and active clients declined to 784,000.

Upwork also disclosed that, beginning in late February, demand trends slowed materially, and that “accelerated AI adoption degraded the volume of client activity on the low end,” including contracts of $500 and below. The Company further stated that “the overall impact of AI is marginally a net headwind for Upwork today.”

In addition, Upwork announced a restructuring plan that includes a reduction of approximately 24% of the Company’s total workforce, as well as an estimated $70 million reduction in annualized costs. Upwork also lowered and widened its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $760 million to $790 million.

Following these disclosures, Upwork’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Upwork complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Upwork stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com