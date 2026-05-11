FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), May 11, 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on April 10, 2026, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 04/05/2026 17,000 290.4267 4,937,253.90 - - - - 17,000 290.4267 4,937,253.90 05/05/2026 11,284 286.3919 3,231,646.20 - - - - 11,284 286.3919 3,231,646.20 06/05/2026 16,803 283.7528 4,767,898.30 - - - - 16,803 283.7528 4,767,898.30 07/05/2026 11,228 287.9035 3,232,580.50 8,876 337.9359 2,999,519.05 2,548,444.39 20,104 287.5560 5,781,024.89 08/05/2026 8,000 290.0369 2,320,295.20 - - - - 8,000 290.0369 2,320,295.20 64,315 287.4862 18,489,674.10 8,876 337.9359 2,999,519.05 2,548,444.39 73,191 287.4413 21,038,118.49 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till May 8, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 61,289,221.91 for No. 206,134 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 2,999,519.05 (Euro 2,548,444.39*) for No. 8,876 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of May 8, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,634,681 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 9.09% of the then total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.45% of the then total issued share capital. For the avoidance of doubt, the cancellation of treasury shares, as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on April 15, 2026, has not yet been effectuated and therefore has not been taken into account for such calculations.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until May 8, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 1,100,455 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 324,595,751.34.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

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