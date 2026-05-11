Joyce University Honors More Than 6,600 Nurses and Nursing Students During National Nurses Day Celebration

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences recently celebrated National Nurses Day on May 6 by honoring 6,602 nurses and nursing students through its annual collaboration with Swig. Now in its eighth year, the celebration invited nurses and nursing students to visit participating Swig locations across Utah for a complimentary 24 oz. drink or cookie on Joyce as a small token of appreciation for the care they provide in communities across the state.

In addition to the statewide Swig promotion, Joyce University extended the celebration beyond Utah by sending Starbucks gift cards to all regional students and delivering special gifts to its clinical partners, recognizing the broader community that helps support and strengthen the next generation of nurses.

“Nurses and nursing students give so much of themselves in service to others, and National Nurses Day is an important opportunity to recognize that commitment,” said Tami Rogers, Dean of Nursing at Joyce University. “We were proud to celebrate our nursing community this year and to show our appreciation not only to those already serving on the frontlines, but also to the students and clinical partners helping shape the future of healthcare.”

This year’s celebration came at a time when nurses continue to face significant pressure across the country. A recent national survey commissioned by Joyce University of 1,000 registered nurses found that 74% felt emotionally exhausted from work multiple times each week. More than half, 53%, said they have seriously considered leaving the profession on a monthly basis or more.

Joyce University is committed to preparing the next generation of nursing professionals while also recognizing the dedication, compassion and resilience nurses demonstrate every day. As one of Utah’s largest nursing universities, Joyce continues to support students and working nurses through innovative programs designed to meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals.

For more information about Joyce University and its nursing programs, please visit Joyce.edu.