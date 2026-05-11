KPN has repurchased 12,026,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 4 May to 8 May 2026. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.57 per share for a total consideration of € 55.0m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 29 January 2026 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 8 May 2026 is 46,636,000 for a total consideration of € 215.3m.

Aggregated transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback

11/05/2026

KPN-SBB

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