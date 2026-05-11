May 11, 2026

LACROIX completes a €77.6 million syndicated loan strengthening the Group's financial stability

LACROIX announces the setting up of its inaugural syndicated loan, intended to refinance part of its existing debt and to finance its investments in line with its 2027 strategic roadmap.

This financing comprises :

partial refinancing of existing debt amounting to €44.6 million, with an extended maturity of 7 years.

a €30 million confirmed credit line dedicated to investment financing (capex and minority share acquisitions).

a €3 million revolving credit facility (RCF) with a four-year maturity in addition to existing short-term credit lines.





Through this new financing arrangement, LACROIX simplifies and strengthens its financing structure, extends the average maturity of its debt (to more than 4.5 years), and benefits from a legal framework providing enhanced flexibility and responsiveness to meet its future needs.

The syndicated loan was arranged with a pool of seven banks, comprising LCL as Coordinator, Mandated Lead Arranger and Facility Agent, Banque Populaire Grand Ouest as Arranger, and the participation of Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Banque CIC Ouest, BNP Paribas, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel d’Ille et Vilaine, and Société Générale.

The financial terms provide for a competitive initial spread, adjustable based on the Group’s leverage ratio, as well as a financial covenant (net leverage ratio ≤ 3.0), and dividend limitation consistent with the Group’s historical practices.

This financing reflects the renewed confidence of LACROIX’s banking partners in the strength of its business model and the relevance of its strategic trajectory.

LACROIX was advised by KPMG Corporate Finance as financial advisor and De Pardieu Brocas Maffei as legal counsel. The lending banks were advised by DLA Piper France.

Next publication

First-half 2026 revenue: July 23, 2026 after market close

Find financial information in our investor area:

https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors/

About LACROIX

LACROIX is a French mid-cap technology and industrial group with an international footprint, specializing in the design and manufacture of electronic equipment, as well as the delivery of reliable and secure industrial IoT solutions.

A family-owned, publicly listed company, LACROIX generated €445 million in revenue in 2025. The Group builds on recognized expertise and structures its development around two core business activities: Electronics and Environment.



Through its Electronics activity, LACROIX supports its customers from design to the manufacturing of embedded electronics for their solutions. Leveraging a network of geographically complementary and competitive manufacturing sites, the Group serves a wide range of sectors, including automotive, industry, connected Homes and Buildings (HBAS), Aerospace and Defense, and Healthcare.

As the industrial backbone of the Group, the Electronics activity ranks among the Top 50 electronic manufacturing services providers worldwide and the Top 10 in Europe.



Through its Environment activity, LACROIX supports public and private stakeholders in optimizing and securing the management of critical infrastructure networks by offering connected and secure solutions and services dedicated to Water networks, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, Energy networks (Smart Grids), and Public Lighting.

LACROIX pursues a strategy of sustainable long-term growth. The Group focuses its activities on the development of useful and eco-designed technologies aimed at addressing major societal challenges, as part of a resilience-driven approach with a positive impact.

Contacts







LACROIX

Deputy CEO & Executive VP Finance

Nicolas Bedouin

investors@lacroix.group

Tel: +33 2 72 25 68 80







SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Media Relations

Jennifer Jullia

jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com Tel: +33 6 02 08 45 49







SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Investor Relations

Marianne Py

marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com

Tel: +33 6 85 52 76 93

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