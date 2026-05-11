Solvay reports share buyback in the context of its long-term incentive plans

 | Source: Solvay S.A. Solvay S.A.

Press release        Regulated information

Brussels, May 11, 2026, 5:45pm CEST

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Solvay SA/NV (“Solvay” or the “Company”) (Euronext Brussels: SOLB) hereby discloses that the Company recently acquired a total of 57,000 shares of the Company on Euronext Brussels, for the purpose of meeting any delivery obligations of Solvay shares arising from grants of its 2026 long-term incentive plans.

Date of repurchaseNumber of
shares		Average price paidMax price
paid		Min price
paid		TotalMarket
08/05/20263,86526.489526.6826.30102,381.92AQEU
08/05/202617,92426.401626.7626.20473,222.28CEUX
08/05/20266,12726.396326.7626.22161,730.13TQEX
08/05/202629,08426.396226.7626.20767,707.08XBRU

As of May 8, 2026, Solvay held a total of 1,253,649 shares, spread out as follows:

  • 1,109,708 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and
  • 143,941 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.

Contacts 

Investor relations 
Geoffroy d’Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96 
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65 
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations 
Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59 
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47 
media.relations@solvay.com 

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we use, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in underlying net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

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