Regulated information

Paris, May 11, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/27 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: May 4 to May 8, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-May-26 NL0015001W49 34 000 12,3885 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-May-26 NL0015001W49 20 000 12,3986 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-May-26 NL0015001W49 20 250 12,4469 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-May-26 NL0015001W49 29 500 12,4278 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-May-26 NL0015001W49 4 250 12,3804 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-May-26 NL0015001W49 27 208 12,5765 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 6-May-26 NL0015001W49 26 792 12,5962 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-May-26 NL0015001W49 31 000 12,4646 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-May-26 NL0015001W49 23 000 12,4649 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-May-26 NL0015001W49 4 000 12,4525 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 8-May-26 NL0015001W49 18 651 12,2270 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 8-May-26 NL0015001W49 26 620 12,1908 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 8-May-26 NL0015001W49 2 600 12,1869 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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