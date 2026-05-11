DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/27 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, May 11, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/27 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: May 4 to May 8, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-May-26NL0015001W4934 00012,3885XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-May-26NL0015001W4920 00012,3986DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-May-26NL0015001W4920 25012,4469XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-May-26NL0015001W4929 50012,4278DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-May-26NL0015001W494 25012,3804TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-May-26NL0015001W4927 20812,5765XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-May-26NL0015001W4926 79212,5962DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO857-May-26NL0015001W4931 00012,4646XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO857-May-26NL0015001W4923 00012,4649DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO857-May-26NL0015001W494 00012,4525TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO858-May-26NL0015001W4918 65112,2270XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO858-May-26NL0015001W4926 62012,1908DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO858-May-26NL0015001W492 60012,1869TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.27 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
GlobeNewswire

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