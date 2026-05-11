Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Immutep Limited Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Immutep securities between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IMMP.

Immutep Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants concealed and misrepresented the status and prospects of the Company’s TACTI-004 trial by relying on prior positive efficacy and safety readouts of efti in other studies, including TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-003, to suggest continued success;

(2) Defendants’ statements regarding the TACTI-004 trial’s “strong operational progress” and the anticipated timing of its interim futility analysis lacked a reasonable basis given then-existing clinical data;

(3) based on their access to internal clinical data, analyses, and reports, Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the risk of the TACTI-004 trial failing to meet its primary efficacy and/or safety endpoints had materially increased; and

(4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Immutep Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IMMP. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Immutep you have until July 6, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Immutep Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Immutep Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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