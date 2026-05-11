The Bagel Boom is Making its Way to New Jersey as PopUp Bagels Announces 25 Store Expansion Across the State





WESTFIELD, N.J., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels, the award-winning brand redefining the bagel experience, is expanding into New Jersey, with its first Garden State location set to open in Westfield early this summer. The Westfield shop marks the first of more than 25 planned locations across New Jersey, alongside continued expansion into upstate New York.

PopUp Bagels is redefining a category long rooted in tradition. By focusing on doing one thing exceptionally well, the brand serves hot, whole bagels straight from the oven—never sliced, never toasted—designed to be torn apart and dipped into schmear. This distinctive approach has sparked a new kind of morning ritual for bagel lovers everywhere: Grip, Rip and Dip®.

Since its debut in Connecticut in 2021, PopUp Bagels has grown from a backyard window concept founded by Adam Goldberg into a defining force in modern bagel culture. Known for its distinctive approach—hot, whole bagels, bi-weekly schmear drops, and noteworthy collaborations—the brand has drawn lines down the block and fans across the country eager to experience its “Not Famous but Known®” bagels firsthand.

“Grip, Rip and Dip® is finally making its way to the Garden State with our first PopUp Bagels location in Westfield,” said Tory Bartlett, CEO of PopUp Bagels. “We look forward to continuing the momentum as we begin our expansion to local communities across New Jersey.”

The New Jersey expansion, supported by a partnership with Just Pop, further strengthens PopUp Bagels’ position as a fast-growing leader in the category. At its core, the brand is about shared experience: bagels meant to be passed around, pulled apart, and enjoyed together with rotating schmears and house-made butters. Whether eaten curbside or brought home to share, PopUp Bagels celebrates simplicity, quality, and the joy of a fresh, hot bagel.

“PopUp Bagels has created something incredibly special. It’s not just a product, it’s a moment people want to be part of,” said Suhel Ahmed, Partner of Just Pop. “We’re thrilled to partner with the team to bring this experience to New Jersey and help scale a concept that resonates so strongly with today’s consumers.”

The upcoming New Jersey storefronts mark a significant milestone as PopUp Bagels continues to expand its national footprint. Each location will deliver the same hot-out-of-the-oven bagels that have redefined the category in New York, Connecticut, California, Florida, and beyond. Shops will offer walk-in service, advance ordering, and catering.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

About Just Pop

Just Pop is a Northeast based operator in the fast-casual and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector, led by a team with over 20 years of experience managing and scaling multi-brand portfolios. The company is built on a people-first culture and a strong operational foundation, with a focus on disciplined execution and sustainable growth. Just Pop has committed to developing 20 locations across New Jersey, with plans to expand and further strengthen its presence in the New York Upstate market.

Contact:

Madeline Steinberg - madeline@popupbagels.com

M18PR - popupbagels@m18pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1af26966-1a9e-4ca1-b547-e09c71dd20be