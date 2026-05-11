One Word at a Time and EveryLibrary Announce Winners of the Inaugural Be Mighty for Your Library Challenge

Portland, ME, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Word at a Time, founded in 2025 by Newbery Medal-winning author Kwame Alexander, and EveryLibrary announced the winners of the inaugural Be Mighty for Your Library Challenge, a National Poetry Month initiative designed to encourage youth literacy engagement and strengthen community connections with public and school libraries. The April 2026 campaign engaged library communities across eight states through poetry activities, library programming, and student participation initiatives inspired by the novel-in-verse, The Mighty Macy.

Toronto Public Library young patrons with their Be Mighty poems

At a moment when school and public libraries across the United States face unprecedented pressure from budget cuts, staffing reductions, and restricted access to books, #1 New York Times bestselling and Newbery Medal-winning author Kwame Alexander joined forces with EveryLibrary, the nation's leading library advocacy organization, and One Word at a Time, Alexander's nonprofit dedicated to inspiring a deep love of reading in young people, to do something joyful, urgent, and community-rooted. Together, they put poetry, kids, and libraries at the center of a national conversation about what happens when communities show up for the spaces that show up for them.

The result was the Be Mighty for Your Library Challenge. This nationwide National Poetry Month activation drew interest from libraries across the country and engaged a founding pilot cohort of eight library communities across Pennsylvania, Illinois, California, Texas, Massachusetts, New York, Minnesota, and Kansas throughout April 2026.

"Libraries are the gatekeepers of imagination — they are where young people discover who they are and who they can become," said Alexander. "Libraries are not just the refuge in the storm. Libraries are the rainbow."

The Challenge

Inspired by Alexander's new novel The Mighty Macy — the story of a shy third grader who finds her voice and fights to save her school library — the challenge invited kids ages 6 through 16 to complete any three of five simple library actions and write an original poem about why their library matters. Libraries displayed the poems on community Poetry Walls throughout April. At the close of the challenge, Alexander created a Community Poem for Libraries drawn from submissions nationwide, giving every participating child a stake in something larger than themselves.

In just 15 days — April 10th through April 25th — the final seven participating library communities self-reported their results:

602 children engaged in Be Mighty Challenge activities

engaged in Be Mighty Challenge activities 595 original poems submitted and displayed on Library Poetry Walls

submitted and displayed on Library Poetry Walls 1,478 families reached through challenge programming

reached through challenge programming 50 new library cards issued during the challenge period

issued during the challenge period 42 holds and checkouts of The Mighty Macy across participating libraries

of The Mighty Macy across participating libraries 42 library events and storytimes hosted as part of the challenge

"Libraries are the living proof that communities invest in each other," said John Chrastka, Executive Director of EveryLibrary. "This challenge produced real stories from real kids about why their libraries matter and real data that advocates can use. EveryLibrary is proud to have been part of building something we intend to grow."

The Winners

The three winning library communities were announced at the inaugural One Word at a Time Gala on April 26, 2026.

Toronto Public Library — Toronto, Kansas with partner school Yates Center Elementary School

with partner school Yates Center Elementary School Castleton Public Library — Castleton, New York with partner school Castleton Elementary School

with partner school Castleton Elementary School PQ Library — San Diego, California with partner school Black Mountain Middle School

Jessie Hoag, Library Director at Toronto Public Library, described the moment that moved her most during the challenge:

"The most unexpected and heartwarming moment for me happened over and over when I visited the classrooms. We talked about Macy using her voice and reading her poetry for her school board, and I read her symphony to them. Then, after they wrote their own poems, I asked if anyone would like to share with their friends. Over and over, students were brave enough to stand up in front of their class and read their poetry. Emboldened by their classmates, even the quiet students read their poetry. I was moved to tears more than once."

At Castleton Public Library in New York, Programming and Outreach Coordinator Melanie Sheldon watched her Poetry Wall grow beyond its original boundaries:

"We have been so touched by the outpouring of support from our community during this challenge. Our Poetry Wall soon had to expand to a Poetry Window, Poetry Circulation Desk, and Poetry Book Shelves. Our library is covered in poems about the library. We have so many mighty youth."

Each winning community receives the Be Mighty Community Literacy Award, including a One Word at a Time Author Study Season Pass for their nominated school library partner, a one-year video read of The Mighty Macy by Kwame Alexander, a $500 donation to the participating public library and a $500 donation to the nominated school library partner for future joyful literacy programming, a feature story in EveryLibrary's Medium Magazine, and media recognition across EveryLibrary and Kwame Alexander's channels.

The One Word at a Time Gala

Winners were announced at the first-ever One Word at a Time Gala — a one-hour virtual celebration of reading, storytelling, and community that brought together 137 attendees from across the country and raised over $35,000 to support One Word at a Time's programming for young readers. The evening featured Diary of a Wimpy Kid creator Jeff Kinney, Reading Rainbow host and beloved library champion Mychal Threets, Bridgerton creator Julia Quinn, and Kwame Alexander, who created the Community Poem for Libraries live with the audience using words submitted by kids from participating libraries nationwide.

The challenge proved it in libraries across the country. The Gala confirmed it in one hour, raising both funds and a collective voice. When communities are invited to stand up for their libraries, they show up.

About Kwame Alexander

Kwame Alexander is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of 47 books, including The Mighty Macy, Black Star, and The Crossover, his Newbery Medal-winning novel turned Emmy® Award-winning Disney+ TV series. He is also the co-creator and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated Acoustic Rooster and His Barnyard Band and Acoustic Rooster: Jazzy Jams, a PBS KIDS special based on his beloved children's book of the same name. A 2026 SINE 250+ Fellow at American University, he regularly shares his passion for literacy, books and the craft of writing around the world, including Ghana, West Africa, where he opened the Barbara E. Alexander Memorial Library and Health Clinic.

About One Word at a Time, Inc.

Founded in 2025 by Kwame Alexander, One Word at a Time (OWAAT) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring a deep love of reading through joyful, meaningful literacy experiences for students. Through interactive programming like the Author Study virtual webinar series, OWAAT empowers students, educators, and communities to harness the transformative power of reading. Learn more about the nonprofit at https://www.onewordcommunity.org/.

About EveryLibrary

EveryLibrary is the national political action committee for libraries, supporting library funding and policy initiatives at the local, state, and federal levels. Through advocacy, public education, and grassroots engagement, EveryLibrary works to ensure that libraries of all types remain accessible, well-funded, and responsive to the needs of their communities. SaveSchoolLibrarians.org is sponsored by Follett Content Solutions to focus on the future of school librarians and librarianship.

About The Mighty Macy

The Mighty Macy is the first chapter book written entirely in verse by Kwame Alexander. Illustrated by Kitt Thomas and published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, The Mighty Macy is available now wherever books are sold. Learn more about The Mighty Macy through the publisher’s website.

Poetry Circulation Desk created at Castleton Public Library filled with Be Mighty poems created by patrons

Press Inquiries

Michelle Jewell

michelle [at] onewordcommunity.org